When you’re heading to Disney World, one of the most important things you’ll want to keep checking are the park hours. Disney can change park hours from time to time, so you want to make sure you’ve got the latest information to really take full advantage of your time there. Plus, with the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebrations kicking off soon, you’ll want to be sure you have your Park Pass Reservations secured in advance. And, to help you plan ahead, we’ve got an update on park hours in October!