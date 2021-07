Brussels has decided to act before the homophobic drift of the ultra-conservative governments of Hungary and Poland. After the pulse of recent weeks with the Executive of Viktor Orbán, the European Commission this Thursday opened a file in Budapest for the rule that prohibits the dissemination of LGTBI content in areas where there are minors, considering that it violates the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU, among them, on points such as freedom of expression and non-discrimination. The Community Executive has also opened an infringing procedure in Poland for the so-called LGTBI ideology-free zones created in several municipalities.