Angelina Jolie Shops With Zahara, 16, & Pax, 17, Amidst Buzz She Could Be Dating The Weeknd

Angelina Jolie and two of her kids hit up The Grove in Los Angeles for a shopping date on July 13 amidst speculation that she’s dating The Weeknd.

It was a bonding day out for Angelina Jolie and two of her adopted children, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, on July 13. The trio hit up various shops at The Grove during their day out. Angie rocked a long, beige trench coat over her black dress, while Zahara looked so grown up in a tan-colored mini dress and sneakers. The actress and her daughter rocked face masks for protection from the coronavirus, while Pax was mask-free on the outing.

Angelina Jolie goes shopping with Zahara and Pax at The Grove in July 2021. (Terma,SL / BACKGRID)

The shopping trip comes amidst recent buzz surrounding Angelina and The Weeknd. The unlikely duo was first linked when they spent “hours” having dinner together at celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi in late June. Although they left the restaurant separately, they were photographed exiting one after the other. Then, on July 10, both stars attended a private concert in Los Angeles. Angelina was photographed watching the show with two of her daughters, Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, while The Weeknd was spotted chatting up some friends. It’s unclear if they interacted inside the event.

The status of this pair’s potential relationship is still unclear, and they have both remained tight-lipped about a potential romance. Interestingly, Angelina was spotted hanging out at her ex-husband, Jonny Lee Miller’s, apartment during a trip to New York City in June, as well. All of this comes amidst her ongoing divorce battle with Brad Pitt, who she split from in Sept. 2016.

Angie and Brad are currently in the midst of figuring out a permanent custody arrangement for their five minor kids (their eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 19, is of legal age to make his own decisions). Earlier this year, Brad was granted joint custody, but Angie has continuously tried to fight that decision. She claims to have “proof and authority” to support allegations of domestic violence against her ex-husband, who was previously cleared of child abuse charges by the FBI and Department of Child & Family Services in 2016.

Additionally, Angelina is desperately trying to get the judge in the pair’s custody case thrown out, as she claims he is biased due to having a former relationship with one of Brad’s lawyers. This request was denied in 2020, but the actress has continued to fight for his removal. Meanwhile, Brad’s team has accused her of “delaying” the custody hearing with her appeals.