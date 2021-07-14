Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Angelina Jolie Shops With Zahara, 16, & Pax, 17, Amidst Buzz She Could Be Dating The Weeknd

By Alyssa Norwin
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 10 days ago

Angelina Jolie and two of her kids hit up The Grove in Los Angeles for a shopping date on July 13 amidst speculation that she’s dating The Weeknd.

It was a bonding day out for Angelina Jolie and two of her adopted children, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, on July 13. The trio hit up various shops at The Grove during their day out. Angie rocked a long, beige trench coat over her black dress, while Zahara looked so grown up in a tan-colored mini dress and sneakers. The actress and her daughter rocked face masks for protection from the coronavirus, while Pax was mask-free on the outing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SMgzy_0awSh25v00
Angelina Jolie goes shopping with Zahara and Pax at The Grove in July 2021. (Terma,SL / BACKGRID)

The shopping trip comes amidst recent buzz surrounding Angelina and The Weeknd. The unlikely duo was first linked when they spent “hours” having dinner together at celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi in late June. Although they left the restaurant separately, they were photographed exiting one after the other. Then, on July 10, both stars attended a private concert in Los Angeles. Angelina was photographed watching the show with two of her daughters, Zahara and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, while The Weeknd was spotted chatting up some friends. It’s unclear if they interacted inside the event.

The status of this pair’s potential relationship is still unclear, and they have both remained tight-lipped about a potential romance. Interestingly, Angelina was spotted hanging out at her ex-husband, Jonny Lee Miller’s, apartment during a trip to New York City in June, as well. All of this comes amidst her ongoing divorce battle with Brad Pitt, who she split from in Sept. 2016.

Angie and Brad are currently in the midst of figuring out a permanent custody arrangement for their five minor kids (their eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 19, is of legal age to make his own decisions). Earlier this year, Brad was granted joint custody, but Angie has continuously tried to fight that decision. She claims to have “proof and authority” to support allegations of domestic violence against her ex-husband, who was previously cleared of child abuse charges by the FBI and Department of Child & Family Services in 2016.

Additionally, Angelina is desperately trying to get the judge in the pair’s custody case thrown out, as she claims he is biased due to having a former relationship with one of Brad’s lawyers. This request was denied in 2020, but the actress has continued to fight for his removal. Meanwhile, Brad’s team has accused her of “delaying” the custody hearing with her appeals.

Comments / 0

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
67K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zahara Jolie Pitt
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Jonny Lee Miller
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Maddox Jolie Pitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Shopping#Child Abuse#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Does Cartwheels & Shares Feelings Of ‘Gratitude’ After Judge Approves New Lawyer

Hours after Britney Spears was granted permission to choose lawyer Matthew Rosengart, the singer made reference to the ‘#FreeBritney’ movement in a social media post. Britney Spears, 39, was elated over being able to choose her own lawyer as she continues the battle to end her conservatorship agreement. Just hours after speaking in court for a second time on July 14, the “Toxic” singer revealed she felt “blessed” by the decision to appoint Matthew Rosengart as her new lawyer, which was approved by Judge Brenda J. Penny.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Scarlett Johansson Hides Her Stomach In Virtual TV Interview After Pregnancy Reports — Watch

Less than a week after reports surfaced that Scarlett Johansson was pregnant with her second child, she noticeably kept her stomach off-camera during a virtual TV interview. Scarlett Johansson promoted her new movie Black Widow with a virtual interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers on July 12. She appeared via video chat for the interview, with the camera only showing her body from the chest up. With the lower half of her body completely hidden, Scarlett seemed to be making a point not to confirm or deny the recent reports that she and her husband, Colin Jost, are expecting a child together. Page Six was first to report the news of the pregnancy on July 6, but Scarlett and Colin have not commented themselves.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jason Sudeikis Speaks Out About Olivia Wilde Split & Confirms When The Breakup Happened

In a new interview, ‘Ted Lasso’ star Jason Sudeikis finally addressed his split from Olivia Wilde, who has since moved on with Harry Styles. Jason Sudeikis, 45, has broken his silence on his split from Olivia Wilde, 37. The Ted Lasso star confirmed in an interview for GQ’s August issue, published on Tuesday, July 13, that the stars — who share kids Otis, 7, and Daisy, 4 — broke up “in November 2020.” But the reason for the high profile split, Jason said, is still slightly confusing to the actor even all these months later.
Posted by
HollywoodLife

Alec Baldwin & Carmen, 7, Sing Whitney Houston During ‘Father-Daughter Movie Night’ — Watch

Alec Baldwin and daughter Carmen duet to a classic Whitney Houston song in a new clip. Watch it here. Alec Baldwin and daughter Carmen performed a Whitney Houston duet during a father-daughter movie night on July 12. Hilaria Baldwin captured the tender moment between her husband, 63, and daughter, 7, on Monday evening after she finished her bath. The duo perform a rendition of Whitney’s classic 1987 track “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).”
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans Out With Mom Angelia Jolie & Brother Pax, 17, In NYC

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt kept her blonde hair back in a bun as she visited the studio of visual artist Daniel Arsham, staying casual in jeans and Vans sneakers. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, is looking more and more grown up! The teenager was spotted out with her mom Angelina Jolie, 46, and older brother Pax, 17, as the trio headed to the studio of visual artist Daniel Arsham in the Queens borough of New York City earlier this week. Shiloh, who is the spitting image of her dad Brad Pitt, 57, kept her blonde hair back in a casual bun for the family stay. She stayed casual in a loose fitting pair of faded and distressed jeans, a cozy black hoodie and a classic pair of black Vans sneakers.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Goodbye Brad Pitt: Angelina Jolie would be in a relationship with a famous singer

Despite having been one of the most iconic couples in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt decided to end their marriage five years ago. But, beyond the time that has elapsed, their divorce is still a matter of the present and, in fact, it seems that, for the moment, it will have no end since they cannot agree on any of the legally requested points.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Andra Day Just Responded to Rumors She’s Dating Brad Pitt Amid His Drama With Angelina Jolie

Setting the record straight. Andra Day responded to Brad Pitt dating rumors amid his drama with Angelina Jolie. The Mirror reported in May that Andra and Brad were seen exchanging phone numbers at the 2021 Oscar, where he was a presenter and she was nominated for Best Lead Actress for her role in the movie, The United States vs. Billie Holiday. “Andra has been on Brad’s radar for a while,” a source said at the time. “They were flirting backstage and are believed to have swapped numbers. It could be just professional, but some of Brad’s pals have been talking about what a great couple they would make.”
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Johnny Depp ‘Crushing On’ Angelina Jolie?

Has Johnny Depp set his sights on his “old pal” Angelina Jolie? That was one tabloid’s story last month. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. ‘Movie Pirate’ Johnny Depp ‘Cruising For New Love’?. In early June, the Globe reported Johnny Depp has his eyes on Angelina Jolie. Depp and Jolie co-starred...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Angelina Jolie’s Kids Might’ve Already Met The Weeknd 2 Weeks After Their Rumored Date

Unlikely introductions. Angelina Jolie’s kids and The Weeknd may have met two weeks after the Maleficent star and the “Starboy” singer’s rumored date. The Weeknd, Jolie and her daughters, Shiloh, 15, and Zahara, 16, all attended poet Mustafa’s private show in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 10, according to HollywoodLife. Though they weren’t photographed together, The Weeknd and Jolie were both seen at the event. The Weeknd was photographed standing with a group of friends, while Jolie was photographed watching the show with her daughters. (See the photos here.)
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Zahara Jolie-Pitt Rocks Colorful Dress Going To Dinner With Angelina & Her Siblings — Photos

Zahara Jolie-Pitt put on a colorful display when she stepped out in a green floral dress with her mom Angelina and three of her siblings. Angelina Jolie has stepped out with her children while on a European getaway to Paris. However, it was 16-year-old Zahara Jolie-Pitt who stole the show, when she stunned in a bright green, floral-printed dress as she headed to dinner with her family. The mother-daughter duo were also joined by Ange’s kids Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, 57.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh, 15, Is Taller Than Mom & Siblings As They Stroll Through Paris — Photos

Angelina Jolie was seen out and about with four of her six children, including daughter Shiloh, 15, for a shopping day in Paris, France. Angelina Jolie’s children have grown up before our eyes! The Maleficent actress, 46, was seen out in Paris, France on July 22 with four of her children, daughters Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, and sons Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13. While all four kids looked so grown, Shiloh, in particular, looked striking as she was taller than her siblings and her Oscar-winning mother. The family all wore face masks as they walked around the City of Love and even made pit stops to shop at the Kith store.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

'The Morning Show' star is reportedly 'doing things differently this time around' by keeping 'her dates low-key and under the radar,' unlike what she did with her exes like Vince Vaughn or John Mayer. AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston is reportedly back into the dating scene. More than three years after...
CelebritiesIn Style

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Were Both Spotted Attending the Same Concert

Unlikely pairing Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) are sparking romance rumors once again. The two were spotted at the same private concert over the weekend. Photographs emerged on social media of the two attending Mustafa's private concert, though the actress sat with daughters Shiloh, 15, and Zahara, 16, and The Weeknd sat with friends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy