What Doctors Say About Acne And What You Can Do About It

By Angela Lei
Forbes
Forbes
 10 days ago
Nothing ruins our day quite like an unexpected pimple that popped up overnight. Contrary to the popular belief that acne is suffered only by teenagers, more and more adults, especially women of certain age groups, find themselves dealing with irritable, problematic acne-prone skin on a regular basis. So what causes acne in adults and how do we prevent it? Here is what doctors and dermatologists say about acne and what you can do about it.

Related
Skin Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

Why taking that cold shower after sun exposure could actually be doing your skin more harm than good

Somehow the heatwave in the UK is still going strong and we're living for it – no one jinx it, please?!. With temperatures reaching 30 degrees, cute park meet-ups are a must, which comes, every now and again, with sunburn. Yep, sometimes we're all not as diligent with applying SPF as we know we should be – but it's seriously important people, so keep that suncream topped up.
Skin CarePosted by
SPY

The Best Blackhead Remover Tools for Smoother Skin

Skin breakouts are never fun, and while we can accept that perfection should be self-defined, there are blemishes like blackheads — a mild form of acne — that can be annoying. These little dark spots are unlike moles or beauty marks and they often occur when pores become clogged and plugged with oil, bacteria or dead skin cells. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD), if the pore closes up (closed comedo), you’ll see a white, yellowish, or flesh-colored bump which is a white head. But if it stays open, you’ll see a blackhead — the color is due to melanin (skin pigment) reacting to the oxygen in the air. It isn’t dirt so resist the urge to scrub your face. Luckily there are accessible over-the-counter methods for treating and staving them off. “As a person who suffered from bad skin and being on ‘the other side of the business’ one of my favorite at-home skincare devices that I’ve tried is the ultrasonic scrubber,” says Masha Amelina PA-C, owner of Visage Sculpture, Newton, MA. “Hydrafacials are my go-to when it comes to medspa treatments,” she says.
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

9 best moisturisers for oily skin that are lightweight, non-greasy and control shine

Oily skin is very common and can leave your complexion looking shiny and sometimes feeling greasy.Your moisturiser plays an important part of your skin health maintenance when it comes to managing shine, excess oil production, and breakouts due to clogged pores.While you may not aspire to a completely matte complexion, we’re all seeking balanced skin that’s neither too oily or dry, doesn’t disrupt make-up or leave it looking patchy.We’ve spent weeks putting a multitude of moisturisers to the test and have narrowed it down to the top nine.They’re a mix of gel and cream textures, that are all lightweight and...
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

10 best moisturisers for sensitive skin that hydrate and soothe irritable complexions

When choosing products for sensitive skin, you need simplicity and transparency when it comes to both ingredients and claims – which is often not easy to find in a market full of big advertising promises.It’s best to avoid alcohol, synthetic fragrance, dyes and essential oils; keep an eye on those ingredient lists and try to discern which your skin finds most troublesome. Some of our picks contain shea butter, which those who are also prone to acne may wish to avoid.Above all you need balance: moisturisation, protection and nothing too fussy. The good news is that simple hydrating ingredients –...
Skin CareGreatist

When Your Acne Has Its Own Zit Code, Could Exercise Help?

Although you might be long past the stage of teenage angst, adult acne could still be rearing its ugly head due to clogged pores, bacteria, or hormones. After trying every skin care product, cream, and medication out there, the search for consistent clarity can persist. Now, you may have heard...
Skin CareReal Simple

8 Clever Tips for Avoiding Acne Before It Happens

The best defense is a good offense, even when it comes to acne. As someone who has suffered from acne since puberty, I have come to accept the fact that I will always have at least one blemish on my face. I've also realized there isn't just one single thing that causes my breakouts. Usually it's the perfect storm of stress, hormones, poor diet, little sleep, and maybe even bad karma that makes my skin a battleground.
Skin Careocmomblog.com

7 Things To Know About Snail Mucin

Have you seen how snail excretes clear slimy liquid? Well, that’s what we call the snail mucin that is known to be a popular ingredient in most Korean cosmetics. Whilst it might sound slimy and a bit grim, you’ll be surprised that it can give plenty of benefits to our skin.
NBC News

7 best scalp acne shampoos and other treatments for head acne

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Acne is not isolated...
Skin Carethezoereport.com

This Ingredient Combo Can Actually Boost The Anti-Aging Benefits Of Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a well-loved skin care ingredient known for it’s antioxidant protection, as well as its skin brightening and dark spot-fighting potential — not to mention it supports the body’s production of wrinkle-minimizing collagen and elastin. And during the peak of summer, it’s likely become a staple in your beauty routine to prevent sun damage and photo-aging.
Skin CarePosted by
Forbes

The Best Sunscreens For Summer 2021

Most conflict is rooted in unmet needs. And this summer 2021, some of those needs can only be met by sunscreen. It doesn’t matter whether you are a beachgoer or not: You will need to make the first move towards protecting your skin from harmful rays of the sun no matter the forecast.
Skin Caremomtastic.com

The Best Baby Hair Brushes

While your baby might not have much hair, adding brushing into their routine can provide numerous benefits. It's one of the earliest and most significant ways that you can begin to build a bond with your baby. As an activity, it helps your baby become familiar with your touch and helps you communicate the much-needed feelings of comfort, safety, and security. Of course, not any hair brush will do since babies have more sensitive scalps and finer hair. So, we've researched some of the best options available on the market and rounded up our favorites to help you choose the best hair brush for your baby's needs.
Skin CarePosted by
whowhatwear

"I Recommend It Often": Why Derms Say Glycolic Acid Peels Are the Gold Standard

You might have heard about the refreshing and rejuvenating effects of glycolic acid peels, but maybe you weren't really sure how they worked and if there were any pros and cons. Well, we're here to walk you through the amazing powers a glycolic acid peel can have on your skin. We asked two dermatologists to help us break down the ins and outs of the treatment so you can figure out if it's right for your specific skin type and your own skin needs and concerns.
Skin CareThought Catalog

This Is The Best Skincare Routine For Stressed And Tired Skin

It is not shocking to see that covid affected many aspects of our lives. It affected our mental health, thanks to an increase in anxiety due to fear and uncertainty. More than ever, we are all aware of the importance of self-care and how it can influence our outlook and how we look.
Skin CareObserver

The Best Mineral Face Sunscreens for Sensitive and Blemish-Prone Skin

At this point, you know how important it is to wear sunscreen every single day. SPF should always be the last step in your daytime skincare routine, and it’s especially important to apply sunscreen during the summer, when the sun is beating down more than ever. Aside from helping keep wrinkles and dark spots at bay, sunscreen most importantly also helps lower the risk of skin cancer, by protecting your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays.
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Doctors call it the forgotten cancer: Here’s what you need to know about clear cell sarcoma

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clear cell sarcoma is one of the most puzzling types of cancers for doctors. It accounts for just 1% of all sarcomas. According to the National Cancer Institute it is difficult to diagnose because signs and symptoms rarely appear. When the malignant tumors do appear–in areas such as the hands, feet and torso–they are painless. And oncologists can only detect this clear cell carcinoma under a microscope.
Skin Caremensjournal.com

Banish Breakouts and Sunburn With These Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin

Nobody likes having acne. Nobody likes a sunburn. And nobody likes prematurely aging their skin. For all of these reasons, you’ve arrived here today at the best sunscreens for acne-prone skin. We get it: If your skin is prone to breakouts, you’d rather not aggravate nor encourage the situation. But...
Skin CareMercury News

Sponsored: Understanding SPF for Healthy Summer Skin

As we head outside to take advantage of the warmer weather, skincare and sun safety should be top priorities. While the sun’s rays provide countless benefits, the ultraviolet (or UV) components of sunlight are damaging to our skin. A sunburn from overexposure isn’t just temporarily painful – the UV rays that cause a burn are doing long-term damage to your skin cells that’s irreversible. Sun-safe skincare is all about prevention! It’s crucial that you know how to protect your skin while enjoying time outside, so here are the most important facts about SPF and sunscreen – read up, choose the right products for you, and then go soak up that sun!
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

What Is Dimethicone & Is It Bad For Skin & Hair? Let's Investigate The Ingredient

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. When it comes to buzzy beauty ingredients, there's one famous (or infamous, depending on your worldview) player found in a slew of beauty products but isn't always referred to as the good guy. Enter, dimethicone. It sounds science-y (note: It is), and chances are if you do a quick Google search, you'll find a ton of conflicting information that will leave you a bit unsure.
Healthmegadoctornews.com

What You Don’t Know About Fireworks Can Cost You Your Sight

Newswise — Even though we can celebrate together this Fourth of July, continue to keep your distance from fireworks – a lot of distance. Every year, people suffer serious eye injuries from backyard fireworks displays. Most of the victims are children and bystanders located nowhere near the pyrotechnics. As Independence Day nears, the American Academy of Ophthalmology is working to dispel the myths that put people at risk of blindness.

Comments / 0

