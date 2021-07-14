What Doctors Say About Acne And What You Can Do About It

Skin breakouts are never fun, and while we can accept that perfection should be self-defined, there are blemishes like blackheads — a mild form of acne — that can be annoying. These little dark spots are unlike moles or beauty marks and they often occur when pores become clogged and plugged with oil, bacteria or dead skin cells. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD), if the pore closes up (closed comedo), you’ll see a white, yellowish, or flesh-colored bump which is a white head. But if it stays open, you’ll see a blackhead — the color is due to melanin (skin pigment) reacting to the oxygen in the air. It isn’t dirt so resist the urge to scrub your face. Luckily there are accessible over-the-counter methods for treating and staving them off. “As a person who suffered from bad skin and being on ‘the other side of the business’ one of my favorite at-home skincare devices that I’ve tried is the ultrasonic scrubber,” says Masha Amelina PA-C, owner of Visage Sculpture, Newton, MA. “Hydrafacials are my go-to when it comes to medspa treatments,” she says.