Zaccagninos delayed as cruise ship hits sandbar

BOSTON (CBS) — The TD Garden is getting ready to rock next February. Journey is coming to Boston next year, and the band will be joined by special guest Billy Idol on the “Freedom Tour 2022.” The concert is set for February 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. JUST ANNOUNCED: @JourneyOfficial is back! Come see them on the Freedom Tour 2022 with very special guest @BillyIdol at TD Garden on February 28. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am. Come rock with us! pic.twitter.com/t09z2WIZ8f — TD Garden (@tdgarden) November 15, 2021 “It’s that time — time to get back to where we are used to being — on stage! We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible,” guitarist Neal Schon said in a statement. “The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon, friends.” Click here for more ticket information.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO