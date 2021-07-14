What does ‘Freedom Day’ mean for London’s theatres?
You know the official line: Monday July 19 is the day when London’s venues reopen at full throttle, marking an end to social distancing and a joyful return to packed venues and heaving bars. And yes, plenty of West End shows (including Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new musical ‘Cinderella’, which has added a special July 19 performance) are primed to scrap social distancing and reopen at full capacity, after struggling to stay afloat with half-full auditoriums. But even Boris Johnson is starting to sound a note of caution around ‘Freedom Day’ and what it means for London’s embattled theatre sector.www.timeout.com
