The Chillicothe Police Department made a couple of arrests late Monday or early Tuesday, where the person either ran from the officer or attacked the officer. 8:36 PM, Officers served an arrest warrant on a 36-year-old man in the 400 block of Calhoun Street. As officers began the warrant service, the man fled into the home to evade arrest. Officers located the man hiding on the roof. The man decided it was in his best interest to submit to the arrest. He was then taken into custody on the State of Missouri Parole Warrant, and transferred to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail, where he was held with no bond allowed.