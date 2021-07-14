Nonprofits and legal orgs can get money to help struggling Kansans; Here’s how

TOPEKA, (KSNT) — If you run a non-profit or in Kansas, or a legal-aid organization that helps low-income individuals seek justice, your group may be eligible for more money. The Kansas Bar Foundation is awarding grants to organizations that assist low-income individuals that are at risk of losing their homes, as well as non-profits that support legal education and access to justice for those struggling financially. Applications for 2022 are now open for two of their annual programs.