Charities

Nonprofits and legal orgs can get money to help struggling Kansans; Here’s how

By Rebekah Chung
fox4kc.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, (KSNT) — If you run a non-profit or in Kansas, or a legal-aid organization that helps low-income individuals seek justice, your group may be eligible for more money. The Kansas Bar Foundation is awarding grants to organizations that assist low-income individuals that are at risk of losing their homes, as well as non-profits that support legal education and access to justice for those struggling financially. Applications for 2022 are now open for two of their annual programs.

