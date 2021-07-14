Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

“Multiple” PlayStation Exclusive PC Ports Inbound, Well-Known Dataminer Says

By Aernout van de Velde
wccftech.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell-known dataminer and modder, Lance McDonald, has said to be aware of multiple former PlayStation exclusives coming to PC. The dataminer, who is also known for his unofficial Bloodborne 60FPS patch, took to Twitter some hours ago with a couple of tweets about yet to be announced PC ports of PlayStation exclusives. Sadly, McDonald once again said that he isn’t aware of any Bloodborne projects on PC. The dataminer, however, does mention that he’s aware of “multiple” PlayStation PC ports at this point.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porting#Pc Gamers#Console Games#Playstation Studios#Nixxes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
SONY
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video GamesHot Hardware

DICE Confirms Battlefield 2042 Will Bring Back Fan Favorite Remastered Maps

A few weeks back, we heard about the potential for some old Battlefield maps making their way to Battlefield 2042 through a rumored “Battlehub” game mode. It appears that some developers are rather excited about this reported “love letter to fans,” as a new mention about the “REDACTED” game mode has slipped out.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Are We Getting Bloodborne On The PlayStation 5 & PC?

Either you love it or hate it, but the Souls and Souls-like games have become such a massive hit within the video game industry. These games bring out a real challenge to them and with each game, the release comes to a flock of players eagerly diving into the title for the brutal battles and challenges that await them. Bloodborne is one of the video game exclusives that came out for the PlayStation 4 back in 2015 and since then, players have been waiting for a sequel to come out. Without diving too deep into the lore, the game follows a Hunter that discovers the city of Yharnam has been taken over by a blood-borne disease. This has left players to venture in and find the source of the plague which again is not a walk in the park.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

'Deathloop' PlayStation Exclusivity Confirmed As Only Lasting A Year

Deathloop is the stylish shooter on the way from Arkane Studios, set to release later this year on PlayStation 5 and PC. The gorgeous game was shown off heavily in the most recent PlayStation State of Play on July 8, and as gamers have been seeing more of the title (which continues to look fantastic by the way) there is a question on many fans' lips: when is it coming to Xbox?
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

‘Super Robot Wars 30’ Comes To Switch, PlayStation 4 And PC This October

As this year marks the 30th anniversary of the hugely successful Super Robot Wars series of games, we now know that the next instalment will be finally released this October. Following the reveal of Super Robot Wars 30 not that long ago, we were graced with an extensive stream last night that showed off the longer promo video for the games (shown below) and announced its release date.
Video GamesTechSpot

AMD says 80 system designs (unofficially) using the PS5's hardware are inbound

In context: A few weeks ago, AMD quietly began selling the 4700S desktop kit, a little bag of hardware that’s believed to be based on the PlayStation 5's processor. CPU-Z recognizes the 4700S as a Ryzen processor, although AMD doesn’t officially market it that way. On AMD’s website, it’s listed as an 8-core, 16-thread chip based on the Zen 2 architecture.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Ninja Gaiden PC port finally gets graphics options

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection launched in a poor state on PC, to say the least, and the fact that it took a month after launch to release the basic graphics options speaks volumes on the shoddiness of this port. For example, you had to mess with game files in order to alter the resolution since there was no such option in the game itself. There were also no options to turn V-Sync on or off and the list of basic missing features goes on and on.
Video GamesNME

‘Ninja Gaiden Master Collection’ PC port adds new graphics settings

Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo have implemented a new graphics update for Ninja Gaiden Master Collection on PC. The new settings arrive one month after the official launch of the game (June 10) and will look to address a number of issues users had on release. Many critics and players found the overall package lacklustre for the $40 price tag.
Video Gamespsu.com

Battlefield 2042 Cross-Progression, Cross-Commerce Announced For PC, PlayStation, And Xbox

Battlefield 2042 will incorporate Cross-Progression and Cross-Commerce across all platforms, developer Ripple Effect Studios and publisher EA has confirmed. This is pretty major news, as for example, it means that any progress and purchases you make in the PlayStation versions of the game can be unlocked on the PC and Xbox editions. It also joins the recently-announced Cross-Play feature, which will allow PC and console players to play together.
Video Gameswccftech.com

NVIDIA DLSS Boosts RDR2 Performance of up to 45% at 4K Resolution (Performance Mode)

NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is available now in Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 game, as part of today's larger 1.27 update titled 'Blood Money'. The official benchmarks shared by NVIDIA indicate that the performance boost provided by NVIDIA DLSS in Red Dead Redemption 2 is slightly smaller compared to other titles. More specifically, when using Performance Mode at 4K resolution, you can expect up to 45% improved frame rates.
Video Gamesjumpdashroll.com

Arcadegeddon Available Now in Early Access For PlayStation 5, PC

Arcadegeddon is available now in Early Access on PlayStation 5. Debuting at last week's PlayStation State of Play, this is the latest game from Predator: Hunting Grounds and Friday the 13th: The Game developer Illfonic. An online third-person shooter with a neon-drenched aesthetic and an overarching plot straight out of...
Video Gameswccftech.com

Battlefield 2042 Crossplay/Progression Confirmed, Current and Last-Gen Players Separated

Since revealing the Battlefield 2042 last month, EA and DICE have been a bit evasive about their crossplay and cross-progression plans, but today they revealed full details. Long story short, crossplay and cross-progression are in, although there will be some limitations. Crossplay will be supported between the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5, but Xbox One and PS4 players will be left out in the cold. On the other hand, cross-progression will be supported across all platforms, both current and last-gen.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Cyberpunk 2077 38 GB Big Update Discovered on the Epic Games Store

The next Cyberpunk 2077 update promises to be quite big, according to a new discovery that has been shared online today. PricklyAssassin, who used the Epic Inspector tool to find this information, discovered a new 38.2 GB big update that will release in the next few weeks. The update has also been uploaded to Steam and GOG for testing.
Video Gameswccftech.com

PS5 Tournament System May be On the Way Hints New Sony Patent

Sony has never delved too deeply into competitive gaming, but based on new patent, it seems they may be planning a new esports-friendly feature for the PlayStation 5. Sony recently filed a new patent for a PS5 tournament system (thanks to SegmentNext for the find) that would allow players to easily set up online tournaments without the use of third-party software. According to the patent, Sony envisions a system that could be used to organize both small tournaments with friends or major events with multiple games and a large number of participants.
Video Gameswccftech.com

New DOOM Eternal Update 6.1 Packs Platform-Specific Improvements and Fixes Across Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation and PC

Bethesda and id Software have rolled out DOOM Eternal update 6.1, which packs platform-specific improvements and fixes. Following the recently-released next-gen update, this new patch is a minor one. Still, the patch addresses several campaign and Battlemode issues. In addition, this new update fixes an issue for players with AMD GPUs and allows setups with mobile graphic cards to enable Ray Tracing if the GPU supports it.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Lost Judgment May Be the End of the Series Due to PC Port Dispute

The Judgment series may come to an end with its second game, Lost Judgment, over a dispute regarding a potential PC version, according to a report from Japanese website Nikkan Taishu. The supposed dispute is between publisher Sega and Johnny & Associates, the talent agency for the franchise’s lead actor, Takuya Kimura.
Video Gameswccftech.com

CoD: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season 4 Refresh Adds Zombies Chapter, Warzone Mode, More

We’re around a month into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season 4, and as usual, Activision is preparing to “Reload” the season with more content. The refresh will include the next major Zombies chapter, “Mauer Der Toten,” a new objective-based mode for Warzone, a map and modes for multiplayer (including the return of classic Capture the Flag), and more! You can check out a trailer for Mauer Der Toten, below.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Take to the starting grid with F1 2021 on Xbox, PlayStation and PC

If you love the glitz, the glamour and the fast cars of F1, there’s a pretty high chance that you will already adore the numerous F1 experiences pushed out by Codemasters over the years. But now it’s time to hit the starting grid with the latest iteration as F1 2021 launches on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC.
Video Gameswccftech.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Review – Drifting on a Familiar Breeze

Not every Zelda game is equally beloved by fans, but with time almost every entry in the series finds a passionate audience. Games that divided fans at launch like Majora’s Mask and Wind Waker are now considered beloved classics. One game that hasn’t really benefited from such a re-evaluation is The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Response to the game was muted when it was first released back in 2011 and its reputation hasn’t improved much since then. If anything, it’s declined further, particularly given the enthusiastic critical and fan response to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Comments / 0

Community Policy