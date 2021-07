The Jets will have a new starting quarterback in 2021. Sam Darnold, who started in each of the three previous season openers, was traded to Carolina in April in exchange for three draft picks. Darnold was 13-25 as a starter with the Jets after being taken with the No. 3 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. Last season, he completed 59.6% of his passes for 2,208 yards with 9 TDs and 11 INTs. Following the deal, the Jets quickly addressed the QB position at the top of the draft with the No. 2 overall selection of BYU signal-caller Zach Wilson.