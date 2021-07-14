Cancel
NFL

Von Miller says his ankle is about 94 percent of the way back

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroncos linebacker Von Miller thinks this is the best team that Denver has had in a long time and having him at 100 percent would make the team look even better. Miller missed last season with an ankle injury, but has felt well enough to do work with the team this offseason and take part in a celebrity softball game as part of Major League Baseball’s All-Star festivities. Despite that, he doesn’t feel all the way back yet and thinks the final pieces will fall into place when practice kicks up a notch at training camp.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Von Miller
#Broncos#Ankle Injury#American Football#Major League Baseball
Denver Broncos
Softball
NFL
MLB
Football
Sports
NFLzonecoverage.com

Von Miller Should Mind His Own Damn Business When It Comes To Aaron Rodgers

In the rampant speculation on potential landing spots for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, no team has been mentioned more than the Denver Broncos. While the conjecture about Rodgers’ future has been relatively quiet lately, whenever there is a blip on the radar, it always seems to involve the Broncos.
NFLCBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: Broncos' Von Miller confident front office could pull off deal

Aaron Rodgers is still undecided on his immediate future with the Green Bay Packers, and has been noncommittal on whether he'll show up to the team's training camp in two weeks. If Rodgers does indeed request a trade, there aren't a lot of teams in desperate need for a quarterback -- though things could change if the reigning league MVP is available.
NFLSkySports

Von Miller excited to enter 2021 with best Denver Broncos team 'in a long time'

"Everybody is tired of losing," says Von Miller, who believes the 2021 Denver Broncos boast as strong a roster as the organisation has had in recent years. Denver are coming off a 5-11 campaign having extended their playoff drought to five successive seasons since beating the Carolina Panthers at Super Bowl 50.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller talks injury, Aaron Rodgers

If you saw Von Miller participating in the celebrity softball game during the MLB All-Star festivities, you might have been wondering if it was a sign the linebacker will return to the gridiron healthy this upcoming NFL season. In fact, the Denver Broncos star recently said he's getting very close...
NFLBleacher Report

Broncos' Von Miller Says He Wants to Play in NFL for 'Another 5 to 7 Years'

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller says the impending birth of his son is motivating him to continue his career for at least another five seasons. "I've got a son," Miller told 9NEWS. "He'll be here in about three or four weeks. I definitely want him to be able to see me play. That's going to take about five to seven years. That's what I have on my heart, that's what I have on my mind, another five to seven years. Whatever God will give me, I'm going to take it."
NFLdenverbroncos.com

2021 #BroncosCamp Preview: Von Miller, Bradley Chubb return to realize potential in Vic Fangio's defense

As the 2021 offseason winds down and training camp approaches, we're turning our attention toward the season. Over the next few days, we'll take a look at each of the position groups on the Broncos' roster before finishing our training camp preview series with a look at some of the top questions facing the team. In our look at each position, we'll fill you in on what we know about the group and what we hope to find out during training camp. We'll also identify a player to keep an eye on when practices and the preseason get underway shortly.We continue the series with a look at the Broncos' outside linebackers.
NFLthednvr.com

Numbers to watch for the Broncos: Here’s why 13 could be the lucky number for Von Miller

For the 2021 season and his chances of a big contract and pushing toward pass-rushing immortality, a 13-sack season could be what Miller needs. Andrew Mason has covered the NFL for 22 seasons and the Broncos for 17. Over the years, he has contributed Broncos content to CBS Sports, The Sporting News, The New York Times and the Broncos' official website. He also worked three seasons with NFL.com and two years with the Carolina Panthers' official site. He is the author of "Tales from the Denver Broncos Sideline" and he lives in Denver with his wife and daughter.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Von Miller, Broncos, Browns, Ravens

In a wide-ranging interview with 9 News’ Mike Klis, Broncos OLB Von Miller said he believes the 2021 Broncos are the best team he’s been a part of “in a long time.”. “That’s just part of the game,” Miller said. “We’ve dealt with all type of things coming up to this point. This is the best team we’ve been able to field in a long time. The offense is going to be ridiculous. We’ve got Courtland, Jerry Jeudy, Noah Fant, Albert O – I don’t want to go through the whole thing — Melvin Gordon and all these other big-time guys. The defense is just as stacked.”
NFLmilehighsports.com

Von Miller full of praise for 2021 Broncos roster

Von Miller is always happy to heap praise on his teammates and team, but according to him, that is even more so the case this year. “This is the best team we’ve been able to field in a long time,” Miller said during an interview with Mike Klis, ahead of an appearance at the 2021 MLB All-Star game. “The offense is going to be ridiculous. We’ve got Courtland [Sutton], Jerry Jeudy, Noah Fant, Albert [Okwuegbunam] — I don’t want to go through the whole thing — Melvin Gordon and all these other big-time guys. The defense is just as stacked.”
NFLYardbarker

Here's Why 2021 is Crucial for Von Miller's Legacy as a Bronco

Von Miller is already one of the greatest Denver Broncos of all time. This status is based on what he has done and a projection of what is to come from the rest of his career. However, the coming 2021 season will determine where he ultimately ranks among the all-time greats when his career is finished.
NFLallfans.co

Broncos OLB Von Miller hypes up team’s 2021 outlook

During an interview with NFL Network earlier this week, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller was asked how similar the 2021 defense is to the team’s defenses of the past, such as the 2015 squad that won Super Bowl 50. Miller noted that the schemes have changed, but there’s plenty...
NFLallfans.co

Patrick Surtain II is ‘the real deal,’ says Broncos OLB Von Miller

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller is clearly a big fan of cornerback Patrick Surtain II, the team’s first-round draft pick. “This Patrick Surtain II, this ‘PS2’ guy, he’s the real deal,” Miller said on May 24. “There are a couple times where I look over my shoulder just to see who’s out there at receiver, left and right checking out the formation, and I see this guy standing out there. I’m like, ‘Bro, this guy is taller than me. Is he supposed to be inside? He’s supposed to be rushing. This guy is supposed to be rushing.’ He’s the real deal and he’s a specimen. He has great feet.”
NFLchatsports.com

Broncos LB Preview: All eyes on Von Miller after missing 2020 with ankle injury

Denver Broncos, Von Miller, Jack Reed, Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award, Vic Fangio, National Football League. Editor’s note: Fourth in a series previewing each Broncos position group entering the start of training camp on July 27. Outside linebacker Von Miller’s legacy with the Broncos is secure. Franchise leader in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Von Miller Reveals How Much Longer He Wants To Play

A preseason injury cost Von Miller the 2020 season and snapped his streak of seven-straight Pro Bowl seasons. But now that he’s back for the 2021 season, he’s ready to return to form – and plans to play for a lot longer. Speaking with Mike Klis of 9News, Miller said...

