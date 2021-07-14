Von Miller says his ankle is about 94 percent of the way back
Broncos linebacker Von Miller thinks this is the best team that Denver has had in a long time and having him at 100 percent would make the team look even better. Miller missed last season with an ankle injury, but has felt well enough to do work with the team this offseason and take part in a celebrity softball game as part of Major League Baseball’s All-Star festivities. Despite that, he doesn’t feel all the way back yet and thinks the final pieces will fall into place when practice kicks up a notch at training camp.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
