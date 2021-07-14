Kura Sushi Q3 Sales Smashes Estimate

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q3 2021 results on Tuesday, July 27. We expect Starbucks to beat the consensus estimates for revenues and earnings. The company has reported better than expected earnings in each of the last four quarters, while revenues beat consensus for two of the last four quarters. The company saw recovery in demand in the last couple of quarters as lockdown restrictions eased and with the start of the vaccination drive. We expect the same to spur the third-quarter of FY2021 (FY ends in September) results, as well. Our forecast indicates that Starbucks’ valuation is around $124 per share, which is almost 4% higher than the current market price of $119. Look at our interactive dashboard analysis on Starbucks’ pre-earnings: What To Expect in Q3? for more details.