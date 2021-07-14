T-Pain teams up with Lipton Iced Tea in sitcom-inspired commercials

Tallahassee native T-Pain has teamed up with Lipton Iced Tea to present a series of commercials with heavy ’90s sitcom influences — laugh tracks included. Bonus: There’s also a contest in which one entrant will win a cookout with the rapper, among other prizes.

“Have Some Tea with Cousin T” follows T-Pain, aka Cousin T, as he drops in on his family with iced tea in tote and shows off his different “personali-teas.” Southern Sweet Tea for when he’s feeling helpful, Georgia Peach Tea when it’s time to party and Green Tea when focus is required.

“I would say it’s like a Lipton Iced Tea ‘Family Matters.’ … I come in, I bring the joy and excitement, much like Lipton does to family functions,” said T-Pain, whose moniker is short for Tallahassee Pain. “In the South, that’s what we do. We get together. We have iced tea.”

There will be four main commercials, with different versions of each one.

“You’re gonna have to follow it like the Marvel Universe,” quipped T-Pain, whose real name Faheem Rasheed Najm. His favorite flavor, Southern Sweet Tea, features prominently in one episode where he chugs an entire bottle.

“I had to drink the whole thing in one sitting, staring into another man’s eyes,” he said. “I think that was the funniest thing of all time.”

Overall, the series encourages people to enjoy family time, especially after a year in which COVID-19 kept many loved ones apart. This message resonates with T-Pain, who united with his mom and other family members on July 4.

“Coming back with family again after the crazy pandemic we had and not being able to see our folks, Lipton always brings the fun,” he said. “The culture is a big part of it. It represents the South. I represent the South, so it’s kind of synonymous.”

Drinking Lipton Iced Tea has always been a family affair for T-Pain. As a child, he insisted on sampling anything his mother sipped. Most of the time, it was Lipton Iced Tea.

“I’ve been drinking Lipton for a long time, and I have enjoyed it for most of my childhood, so to have this come back around full circle and being part of my career as an adult is kind of crazy,” he said.

With the Lipton series comes a sweepstake and $30,000 in donations.

Southern U.S. residents can enter a contest in which one winner will receive a barbecue experience with T-Pain catered by a local, Black-owned restaurant, a custom grill with accessories and a year’s supply of Lipton Iced Tea. For more information and to enter, go to grillwitht.com — where visitors can also find T-Pain’s Spotify summer playlist.

Lipton and T-Pain will also award $5,000 grants to six local restaurants for restoration and support after hardships resulting from the coronavirus pandemic last year.

In addition to the Lipton campaign, T-Pain has several other projects in the works involving Kehlani, Internet Money, Trap Money Benny and Corsair Gaming, as well as his new album, “Precious Stones,” set to release in September.

Florida, he said, has largely influenced his career — particularly the style of music that has emerged from the Sunshine State.

“Everybody that comes out of Florida is still influencing music in a big way,” T-Pain said, referencing Miami natives Uncle Luke and Lil Pump; Fort Lauderdale native Ski Mask the Slump God; Pompano Beach native Kodak Black; and Rick Ross, who was raised in Carol City.

T-Pain credits Florida artists with pioneering “booty music” and challenging future musicians.

“Any new artists or any anybody that comes out of Florida has to do something so special that it not only has to trump booty music, but it has to be something so unrecognizable that it becomes a new genre,” he said. “Florida has influenced the [music] industry incredibly. … It’s always gonna be a different style of music that comes out of Florida.”

While his schedule remains busy, it’s filled with meaningful work.

“Back in the day, I would just pile stuff onto myself and not care how much sleep I got,” he said. “But now I actually want to do these things and … it’s not my job anymore, it’s my passion, so I try to keep that in mind to make sure this doesn’t turn into a job, and I’m not doing this for money.”

