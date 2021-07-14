Where to find Record Store Day locations across Arizona

This Saturday is the year's second Record Store Day across the nation and numerous Arizona record stores are celebrating, including:

All record stores listed, except for Studio G Vinyl Records, have signed the Record Store Day pledge, according to the celebration's main website . The pledge signifies that a store will sell Record Store Day releases only to its physical customers, rather than gouging them or holding back products to sell online.

The first 2021 Record Store Day was held on June 12, but the organization decided to hold another on July 17 to support stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The celebration was created in 2007 after independent record store owners and employees gathered together and formed a way to celebrate the unique culture, the website said. Special vinyl and CD releases and other promotional products are made exclusively for the celebration.

After the first Record Store Day took place on April 19, 2008, nearly 1,400 independently owned record stores in the United States and thousands of other international stores have joined in.

