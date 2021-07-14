Cancel
Wells Fargo: Q2 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 10 days ago

Shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) fell 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 309.09% over the past year to $1.38, which beat the estimate of $0.97.

Revenue of $20,270,000,000 higher by 13.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $17,750,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Wells Fargo hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Wells Fargo hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 14, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $48.13

Company's 52-week low was at $20.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.92%

Company Description

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company is split into four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

