Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Roadrunner Review : Rocking hook to the end

By Shane Conto
moviehole.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you see one of the greatest documentaries of modern cinema a few years back called Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Director Morgan Neville was able to present one of the most dynamic investigations into the life and legacy of Fred Rogers I had ever seen. His film did the impossible and fully embodied the essence of an enigma like Mr. Rogers. This documentary knew Rogers so well that by the end of the film I felt like I truly knew this man who honestly felt unknowable. What talent it takes to craft such a film. I will see any films from Neville going into the future.

moviehole.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Bourdain
Person
Fred Rogers
Person
Morgan Neville
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Chefs#Hooks#Documentary#Roadrunner Review#Metoo Movement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Documentaries
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

‘Roadrunner’ review: Does it help to learn more about Anthony Bourdain’s death? This film answers

Ironically, there's not a lot of food in "Roadrunner." At the documentary's beginning — in footage shot before chef Anthony Bourdain of New York's Les Halles became the bestselling author of "Kitchen Confidential" and a globe-traveling superstar TV personality — the fish is missing. Bourdain paces the sidewalk, wearing one gold hoop earring and faded jeans with his pristine chef's jacket, bad-boy stylish for 1999. He's on time; his staff is on time; the food delivery is late. "Where is my [expletive] fish?" he wonders in voice-over. Then, a half-joke: "It's why all chefs are drunks — it's because we don't understand why the world doesn't work like our kitchens."
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Documentary Releases: Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (2021) - Reviewed

Just a couple of years directing the most commercially successful documentary film of all time with the television personality Mister Rogers picture Won’t You Be My Neighbor? and the Netflix documentary on Orson Welles They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead, filmmaker Morgan Neville returns to the documentary feature with debatably his most fascinating and polarizing subject yet with Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain.
MoviesMovieWeb

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain Review: A Heartbreaking Remembrance of A Great Adventurer

Anthony Bourdain is remembered fondly in a heartbreaking retrospective of a great adventurer. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain takes an intimate look at a complex individual. Award-winning documentarian Morgan Neville explores his life from meteoric stardom to shocking 2018 suicide in provincial France. Bourdain's friends, colleagues, production team, and second wife, Ottavia Busia, speak frankly about their tragic loss. But it is Bourdain's own haunting words that best illuminates his hopes, dreams, and struggles. He experienced the world on a grand scale. It was not enough to silence his personal misgivings.
MoviesSantafe New Mexican.com

World traveler, troubled soul: 'Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain'

Bad boy chef-turned-raconteur Anthony Bourdain sits at a two-top with one of his heroes, Iggy Pop, the proto-punk rocker who once overdosed onstage in Los Angeles and rolled in broken glass until his face bled during a New York show. Pop's message all those years ago was not lost on a young Bourdain: Life is tedious and often painful, and you have to do whatever you can to escape it. Drugs. Violence. Self-destruction.
MoviesTraverse City Record-Eagle

Troy Reimink: 'Roadrunner' is a flawed but fascinating portrait of Anthony Bourdain

An early clip from “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” shows a younger version of Bourdain, the beloved chef, writer and TV host in the one place where everything made sense to him: a restaurant kitchen. He points toward the exit and says glibly, “I don’t trust anything outside that door,” kind of joking but not really.
MoviesBakersfield Californian

Documentaries show us the men behind the stardom

For those looking for something beyond the summer blockbusters or family fare, there are a pair of new documentaries that leave you with food for thought. Opening Friday is "Val," a portrait of actor Val Kilmer that's assembled from thousands of hours of footage he filmed since he was a boy. His early years, when his star was on the rise, behind-the scenes look on movie sets, hospital stays — all are laid bare in the intimate film.
MoviesColumbus Alive

Kilmer documentary ‘Val’ is an unflinching portrait of an artist

I think it may say something about the changing theatrical landscape that this is turning into the summer of… documentaries?. Recent weeks have seen the release of Questlove’s “Summer of Soul,” a brilliant documentary culled from interviews and extensive original footage from 1969’s Harlem Cultural Festival. It features jaw-dropping performances...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Anthony Bourdain Didn't Like To Be Called Chef - Exclusive

For many people, there are a few different titles that come to mind when considering Anthony Bourdain. He was a television host, a chef, and a writer. But of those three designations, there was only one that Bourdain actually liked being called or associated with. Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville sat down with Mashed for an exclusive interview to discuss his latest documentary, "Roadrunner," and talk about the life of Anthony Bourdain. That's when Neville revealed how Bourdain saw himself as a professional.
Moviesmarthastewart.com

Watch the First Trailer for a New Julia Child Documentary

While not the first cook to teach culinary skills on TV, Julia Child is widely credited with having mastered the medium. In a world before entire networks and YouTube channels dedicated to food, Child took on the mantle of explaining, demonstrating, and exploring European cooking techniques beginning with 1961 book Mastering the Art of French Cooking and her 1963 television series, The French Chef. But above all else, her personality was the key ingredient to her success and four-decade career.
MoviesSioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "Roadrunner"

Movie critic Bruce Miller says “Roadrunner” pushes a narrative that its interviews don’t necessarily support. It’s an intriguing documentary, it’s just not a definitive one. And maybe that’s the way Anthony Bourdain would have wanted it – mysterious even in death.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Frank Fritz's Viral American Pickers Comments, Mike Wolfe Confirms His Partner's Exit In New Message

Frank Fritz, a longtime American Pickers star, has been in the news over the past several days after indicating he’d like to get back to the History series, while also hinting at deeper problems between himself and series star Mike Wolfe. Wolfe had been running the reality show solo for over a year as Fritz dealt with health issues, but as it turns out, Fritz won’t be back to the series at all. In fact, Mike Wolfe has now confirmed the news, sharing a message with the fans.
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
Los Angeles, CAIn Style

Jennifer Lopez Made a Case for Ribcage Pants

Jennifer Lopez just took high-waisted pants to a whole new level. The multi-hyphenate was spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon in what can only be described as ribcage pants — as in, trousers that were cut all the way up her torso. She wore the wide-legged pants with a white low-cut top and sky-high platform heels, pulling together a look that was at once sexy and business-chic. She accessorized with a pair of white-framed sunglasses and simple earrings.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Hold On, Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Just Made Their Unofficial Instagram Debut

It finally happened, and it definitely wasn’t in the way we expected, but it looks like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have made their unofficial Instagram debut! A snapshot of the pair was seen in a video compilation shared by the “On The Floor” singer’s friend Leah Remini from her June birthday soiree. Among the photos of the lavish decorations, guests, food and birthday cake was a black and white photo booth snapshot of Affleck and Lopez posing with Remini.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself: 'I am a trans woman'

July 22 (UPI) -- Tommy Dorfman is reintroducing herself as a transgender woman. The 29-year-old actress confirmed she is transgender in an interview with author Torrey Peters published Thursday by Time. "We're talking today to discuss my gender. For a year now, I have been privately identifying and living as...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Loren Brovarnik Gives EXCITING Pregnancy Update

It feels like 90 Day Fiance star, Loren Brovarnik has been ready to pop forever. She announced her second pregnancy back in March. Shortly after, Loren and her husband, Alexei did a gender reveal. It showed another baby boy Brov was on the way. Fans have watched Loren’s belly grow via Instagram and on the spin-off, Pillow Talk. Now, mama to Shai is giving a pregnancy update. Clearly, she is embracing her bump but ready to meet their newest bundle of joy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy