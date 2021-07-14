Roadrunner Review : Rocking hook to the end
Did you see one of the greatest documentaries of modern cinema a few years back called Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Director Morgan Neville was able to present one of the most dynamic investigations into the life and legacy of Fred Rogers I had ever seen. His film did the impossible and fully embodied the essence of an enigma like Mr. Rogers. This documentary knew Rogers so well that by the end of the film I felt like I truly knew this man who honestly felt unknowable. What talent it takes to craft such a film. I will see any films from Neville going into the future.moviehole.net
Comments / 0