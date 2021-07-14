12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock moved upwards by 8.98% to $1.94 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.9 million.
- Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) shares moved upwards by 7.55% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.7 million.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) stock rose 7.38% to $5.67. The company's market cap stands at $592.8 million.
- Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) stock increased by 7.17% to $16.59. The company's market cap stands at $466.5 million.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares moved upwards by 6.95% to $9.99. The company's market cap stands at $750.1 million.
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) shares moved upwards by 6.61% to $4.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
Losers
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) stock decreased by 25.18% to $1.04 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $59.9 million.
- Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock decreased by 24.07% to $6.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.
- Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) stock fell 19.81% to $59.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) shares fell 13.97% to $6.1. The company's market cap stands at $107.6 million.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares declined by 12.9% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares decreased by 12.55% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.
