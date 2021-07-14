12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Do You Have These Top Health Care Stocks On Your Watchlist Right Now?. With countries across the globe combating the coronavirus pandemic, health care stocks are still in the limelight. After all, this section of the stock market today is home to companies focused on this noble fight. If anything, the industry is more important than ever now with more variants of concern emerging across the globe. While most would be familiar with the Delta variant of the virus that spreads rapidly, the World Health Organization (WHO) recently flagged another one. According to WHO, the Lambda variant which originates from South America could possibly boast increased transmissibility or even increased resistance to neutralizing antibodies.