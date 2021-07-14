Cancel
Texas State

Texas Grand Jury Indicts Woman (22) for Hatchet Dismemberment of another Woman (20)

Texas Grand Jury Indicts Woman (22) for Hatchet Dismemberment of another Woman (20)

Texas State News- by Ross Madison

A Texas federal grand jury indicted Vanessa Guillén on 11 counts for dismembering an Army soldier.

Texas Grand Jury Indicts Woman (22) for Hatchet Dismemberment of another Woman (20)

Cecily Aguilar, 22, is accused of helping her boyfriend, Aaron Robinson, dismember 20-year-old Guillén, who previously reported incidents of sexual harassment to the Texas military base.

Texas Grand Jury Indicts Woman (22) for Hatchet Dismemberment of another Woman (20)

At Fort Hood, it is alleged that Robinson beat Guillén to death with a hammer.

Robinson, according to Texas court documents, hid Guillén's body in a military tote before leaving the base to buy supplies. He came back that evening and took the case to Leon River.

Texas Grand Jury Indicts Woman (22) for Hatchet Dismemberment of another Woman (20)

To dispose of Guillen's body, Robinson contacted Aguilar. Both Robinson and Aguilar allegedly drove to Leon River and hacked the body apart with a machete.

Aguilar was indicted on conspiracy to destroy evidence and destroying evidence, as well as misrepresentation, false statement, and destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in a federal investigation.

During the course of the investigation, Robinson committed suicide

ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

