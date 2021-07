AccuWeather meteorologists are warning that a dangerous pattern will continue across the southern United States for much of this week. There will be an ongoing risk of slow-moving and repeating thunderstorms that could unload torrential rainfall with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches projected in the hardest-hit areas. While initially flooding incidents are expected to occur on a more localized basis, the setup may evolve into a more widespread threat in the coming days.