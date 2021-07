ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- School Districts across New York State are waiting for the state to send them guidance for the school year. The Superintendent for Liverpool Central School District said he’s frustrated because he wants to have a plan in place before the Fall. “We kind of still have our finger on the pulse of what are we actually going to be doing whether it’s students with masks, staff with masks, and what does it have to do with the vaccination.”