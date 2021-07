The Brooklyn Nets may not have made the 2021 NBA Finals, but they were still seen as one of the most dominant teams in the league thanks to the trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. This season marked the first time the three were all on the same team, and thanks to the Nets' black and white color scheme it wasn't long before fans started comparing them to the classic New World Order trio of Hollywood Hogan, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall in WCW. Durant, who was a wrestling fan growing up, was asked if he agreed with the comparison in an interview with Sports Illustrated this week.