Audio recordings of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez criticizing superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in 2012 were released Wednesday. "He is mad," Perez said of Ronaldo in audio released by El Confidencial (h/t Adriana Garcia of ESPN). "This chap is an imbecile, he is ill. Do you think this chap is normal? He is not normal, otherwise he wouldn't do the things he does."