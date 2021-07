When: Strasburg Township supervisors meeting, July 6. What happened: Treasurer Connie Kauffman told supervisors the township has received the first of two COVID-19 relief payments from the American Rescue Plan. The township received $226,557 on June 30 and transferred the money to the designated account at the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust July 1. Kauffman said the township will receive the final disbursement in 12 months, bringing the total to $453,113. She said the allocation is based on population with data provided by the U.S. House Oversight Committee.