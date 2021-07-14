12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Hilltop has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hilltop has a payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hilltop to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.