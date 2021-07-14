Cancel
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago
  • Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) shares rose 7.69% to $20.01 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares moved upwards by 5.59% to $10.38. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) stock increased by 5.58% to $13.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.0 million.
  • Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares moved upwards by 5.15% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $151.7 million.
  • Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) stock rose 4.95% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.1 million.
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares moved upwards by 4.03% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $208.6 million.

Losers

  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAP) stock fell 8.64% to $20.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares declined by 7.5% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.
  • EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares decreased by 5.55% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $50.2 million.
  • REV Group (NYSE:REVG) stock fell 3.7% to $15.39. The company's market cap stands at $996.3 million.
  • Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) shares declined by 2.45% to $57.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock declined by 1.72% to $4.58. The company's market cap stands at $253.0 million.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
