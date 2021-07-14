Cancel
Immigration

NIST evaluates face recognition software's accuracy for flight boarding

By National Institute of Standards, Technology
techxplore.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most accurate face recognition algorithms have demonstrated the capability to confirm airline passenger identities while making very few errors, according to recent tests of the software conducted at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The findings, released today as "Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) Part 7: Identification...

