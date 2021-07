WILBURTON – Eastern Oklahoma State College has named Gonzalo Carranza as the head coach of the Mountaineer men's soccer team. “I would like to thank coach (Matt) Parker and the entire hiring committee for allowing me the opportunity to call Eastern Oklahoma State College home,” Carranza said. “I look forward to rebuilding the men’s soccer program and I see great potential with everything our college has to offer. I also look forward to getting to know the community and I hope to make them feel well represented by our program on and off the field.”