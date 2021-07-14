Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

US based The Analyst Agency enters into Strategic Alliance

albuquerqueexpress.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): US based The Analyst Agency is looking to further expand its portfolio in India in the coming year. One way they are adding value to companies in India is by creating business growth services aimed at expanding their reach in new markets. The Analyst Agency has announced its joint venture with Nagpur based Kreo Capital Pvt. Ltd. which is a boutique multidisciplinary financial consulting company.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strategic Alliance#Chartered Accountants#The Analyst Agency#Ani Newsvoir#Kreo Capital Pvt Ltd#Sme#Indian#Outsourcing Services#Quirk S Magazine#Goodfirms#Mid Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Marketscoleofduty.com

Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market is expected to boom in 2020

Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Latest Research Report 2020:. The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance market sustainability.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Cathedral Energy Services and Precision Drilling Announce Business Transaction, Strategic Alliance and Newly Appointed Board Member

CALGARY, AB, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSX: CET) ("Cathedral") and Precision Drilling Corporation (TSX: PD) (NYSE: PDS) ("Precision") are pleased to announce the closing of Cathedral's acquisition of Precision's directional drilling business (the "Transaction") for a purchase price of $6,350,000. The Transaction includes operating assets and personnel of Precision's directional drilling business (including its operations facility in Nisku, Alberta), along with an additional $3 million cash investment by Precision to support growth and expansion of Cathedral, including continuing the buildout of RapidFireTM measurement-while-drilling guidance systems and nDuranceTM drilling motors. Additionally, the Transaction is expected to enhance margins as expenses related to rental equipment used by Precision are replaced with proprietary Cathedral tools.
Businessaithority.com

CarVal Investors Launches Clean Clo Product Line

CarVal Will Expand Its Clo Platform by Creating and Managing Clos That Will Focus on Public and Private Companies With Favorable Esg Risk Scores. CarVal Investors, an established global alternative investment manager, announced the launch of the CarVal Clean CLO platform. The CLOs managed by the platform will utilize a new ESG risk assessment technology to pursue a high-performing, ESG-optimized portfolio which will be driven by proprietary technology developed by CarVal Investors and Insig AI, a data science and machine learning solutions company. This technology is the first of its kind in fixed income and will cover private as well as public issuers, creating a transparent and auditable risk assessment that allows for comparison to relevant benchmarks.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Insurance Agency Tools Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Applied Systems, Zhilian Software, EZLynx

The latest independent research document on Global Insurance Agency Tools examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Insurance Agency Tools study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Insurance Agency Tools market report advocates analysis of AllClients, ACS, Applied Systems, Xdimensional Tech, QQ Solutions, HawkSoft, Buckhill, Sapiens/Maximum Processing, InsuredHQ, Jenesis Software, Zywave, Zhilian Software, Insurance Systems, Impowersoft, ITC, Agency Matrix, Vertafore, EZLynx & AgencyBloc.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Prescriptive Analytics Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide with IBM, Ayata, Panoratio

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Prescriptive Analytics Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Prescriptive Analytics Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Prescriptive Analytics market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Prescriptive Analytics Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market is Thriving Worldwide with SAP, Qlik, Tableau, Oracle, IBM

The latest independent research document on Global Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms market report advocates analysis of SAP, Qlik, GoodData, Domo, Tableau, Sisense, SAS, Oracle, IBM, Microsoft & Looker.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

IQST - IQSTEL Announces Reg A PPS Offering Increase That Could Result In $40 Million Investment Into M&A Campaign.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York, NY - July 22, 2021 - iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced an SEC Qualification to raise the price per share (PPS) of the 20,200,000 remaining shares available under a Reg-A offering to a minimum of $0.50 and as high as $2.00. The Qualification enables iQSTEL to raise a potential $40 million and remain a Debt Free Company. iQSTEL's plans are to put the investment capital behind its ongoing merger and acquisition (M&A) campaign intended to accelerate growth in conjunction with the company's business plan expanding the company's five business divisions - Telecom, EV, Fintech, IoT, Blockchain. At the same time, the funds raised will increase iQSTEL's shareholder equity value contributing to our intended Nasdaq uplisting.
AgricultureBusiness Insider

Agro-100 and Les Carrières BGR of Joliette have signed a strategic alliance to supply raw materials used in the high-tech agricultural inputs manufacturing

JOLIETTE, QC, July 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In order to ensure a secure supply of raw materials from cement kiln residues, Agro-100, the only exclusively Canadian-owned producer of high-tech agricultural inputs, has agreed to adopt a formal strategic alliance with Les Carrières BGR; an alliance that will consolidate the integrity of the manufacturing processes of ProKa and CalPoMag products, which constitute an eco-responsible solution for fertilization and soil health.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

TracyLocke Named La Madeleine Strategic And Creative Agency, Expanding Food Service Center Of Excellence

DALLAS, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TracyLocke, leading commerce and communications agency, was named Strategic and Creative Agency of Dallas-based restaurant chain la Madeleine. This win supports the continued growth of TracyLocke's food service center of excellence, which currently includes work with PepsiCo, Pizza Hut and Godiva. TracyLocke sister agency, Haygarth U.S., was also named In-Store Marketing and Merchandising Agency for CKE Restaurants.
Economychatsports.com

KC Pioneers enters strategic partnership with Zoomph

Missouri-based esports organisation Kansas City Pioneers has partnered with social media analytics firm Zoomph. Through this partnership, the KC Pioneers will gain access to audience insights, logo detection, social analytics, and sponsorship tracking to ‘gain a better understanding of the value derived from their fans, content, players, and teams’. Per...
Businessaithority.com

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Announces Strategic Alliance With Schneider Electric

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU), a recognized global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products, is proud to announce a strategic alliance between Schneider Electric and Kewaunee Scientific Corporation’s International division. The alliance will focus on Kewaunee’s core international markets, including India, the Middle East, and the Pan-Asian rim.
Home & GardenBusiness Insider

Ciot and Neolith®: The Birth of a Sintered Stone Strategic Alliance in North America.

MONTREAL, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Ciot, North America's leading retailer and importer of natural and engineered stone slabs and tile since 1950; and Neolith® Group, the global leader of sintered stone surfaces have entered into a long-term strategic partnership. This joining of forces to offer premium products with exceptional customer service will usher in a new era in the North American Sintered Stone marketplace.
Industryaithority.com

Lineage Logistics and 8VC Announce Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize the Transportation and Logistics Technology Sector

Today, the world’s largest and most innovative temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics provider, Lineage Logistics, and the world’s fastest-growing and most active venture capital firm in logistics technology, 8VC, announced they have formalized a longstanding strategic alliance to invest in and revolutionize the transportation and logistics technology sector. The two...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

SSI enters Financial Aggregation market

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): When businesses are facing harrowing times due to ill-managed resources or ideas, the need to have specialized personnel to help the ideation sail through has increased multifold. At this juncture, Setup Services India (SSI) announced its entry into the Financial Aggregation market. The company...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Honeywell And Nexii Create Strategic Alliance To Support Sustainable Building Development

- Honeywell to be exclusive building technologies supplier for Nexii construction projects. ATLANTA, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) and Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) today announced the creation of a strategic alliance to further the development of buildings with a reduced environmental impact. This alliance names Honeywell as the exclusive building technologies supplier for new buildings constructed by Nexii, providing products that offer energy savings and operational efficiencies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy