US based The Analyst Agency enters into Strategic Alliance
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): US based The Analyst Agency is looking to further expand its portfolio in India in the coming year. One way they are adding value to companies in India is by creating business growth services aimed at expanding their reach in new markets. The Analyst Agency has announced its joint venture with Nagpur based Kreo Capital Pvt. Ltd. which is a boutique multidisciplinary financial consulting company.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
