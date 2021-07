A Dubuque teen was hurt in a rollover crash early Thursday on Jackson Street. Police say 18-year-old Jamari Christen was driving north at a high rate of speed around 1:30 when he struck a parked car. That collision caused Christen’s vehicle to rollover and come to rest on its top. Officials transported Christen to Mercy One Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. According to a report, the parked vehicle that Christen struck was then pushed into the rear of another parked vehicle. Police have cited Christen with failure to maintain control of his vehicle and for not having proof of insurance.