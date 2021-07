The following message was sent Thursday morning to school districts throughout Oregon from the Oregon Department of Education. Today we’re sharing updates to the Ready Schools, Safe Learners Resiliency Framework for the 2021-22 School Year. The Resiliency Framework prioritizes student and staff health and well-being through care, connection, and the creation of safe, inclusive and supportive learning environments. As summer progresses, planning for a return to full-time, in-person instruction this fall is generating both excitement and stress for many of us. I’m grateful for your steady presence for Oregon’s students and families through the challenges and shifts of the last school years, and look forward to our collective success in keeping students safe, healthy and learning during the next school year.