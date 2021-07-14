The ECB Starts Work on Creating a Digital Version of the Euro

The European Central Bank’s monetary policy announcement was the most important event this week, but it did not inspire any breakout moves for EUR/USD. This, of course, is exactly what central bankers hoped for, which is limited volatility when big announcements are made. For the ECB, its first major inflation change in two decades was announced earlier this month and today, making the change in forward guidance official. EUR/USD initially traded above 1.1830, but by the London close, it dropped below 1.1760 intraday. We talked about the possibility of EUR/USD rallying after the rate decision in yesterday’s note, but the distance that the ECB has put between itself and other central banks prevented a durable bounce.