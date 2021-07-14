The gift of quality extra virgin olive oil

I am so excited. One of my most favorite food events — the annual Mistra Estates Extra Virgin Olive Oil sale — is about to begin and it is happening earlier than ever this year. If you are a regular reader, you are probably already familiar with the story of this high-quality olive oil, known affectionately as “Liquid Gold” by its many devotees, of which I am one, and I am happy to discover that many of you, our dear readers, are too.