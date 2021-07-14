Cancel
Prince Frederick, MD

Support Farms and Producers During Buy Local Week, July 17-25

By Calvert County Public Information Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 10 days ago
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – July 13, 2021 – Step up to the plate with the challenge to buy and enjoy Maryland-grown and -produced farm products every day during Buy Local Week, July 17 through July 25, 2021.

In conjunction with the state of Maryland and the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, Calvert County will celebrate the bounty of local agricultural products and encourages residents to take the “Buy Local Challenge” by pledging to buy at least one locally grown or produced item every day during the week.

“It’s more important than ever to support our local family farms and businesses to help continue the long-standing tradition of agriculture in Calvert County,” said Economic Development Director Kelly Slagle. “Buying local is not just good for the local economy, it’s a healthy choice for you and your family and it’s good for the environment. From farmers markets and roadside stands to local wineries and breweries, the opportunities to buy local are as abundant as the products offered.”

There are many ways to participate in the annual statewide challenge. The Department of Economic Development suggests adding one or two local items a day to your meals – perhaps fresh eggs and bacon with breakfast, a snack of local fruit or veggies, a glass of local wine or some Chesapeake Bay blue crabs caught by a local waterman. Brighten your table with handmade candles crafted with locally harvested beeswax, serving boards and spoons made from Maryland-grown woods, or a bouquet of locally grown flowers.

“You may even consider extending your personal challenge throughout the whole summer,” said Agricultural Development Specialist Kelly Swann. “Consider the impact you could have in your own backyard by shopping and visiting with neighborhood farmers and watermen while helping stimulate the Calvert County economy.”

Residents are encouraged to visit CalvertAg.com to discover the many local products, farmers’ markets, and roadside stands available in Calvert County. Stop by one of the following farmer’s markets:

Calvert County Farmers Market Association Markets

· Tuesdays in Prince Frederick at CalvertHealth Medical Center (130 Hospital Road)
2:30-6:30 p.m. through Nov. 23

· Thursdays in Dunkirk at Dunkirk District Park (10750 Southern Maryland Blvd.)
3-7 p.m. through Oct. 19

· Saturdays in Lusby at Sneade’s Ace Home Center (11861 HG Trueman Road)
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 23

Private/Municipal Market

· Saturdays in North Beach at North Beach Senior Center (9010 Chesapeake Ave.)
8-11 a.m. through Sept. 25

Citizens can also celebrate Buy Local Week by participating in a Buy Local Challenge contest for a chance to win prizes. For more information about where to purchase local produce, meats and other products, visit CalvertAg.com . To learn more about Maryland’s Buy Local Challenge and to get recipes, visit www.BuyLocalChallenge.com .

For more information about the Calvert County Department of Economic Development, Calvert County sites and attractions and the services available to assist county businesses, call 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, send an email to info@ecalvert.com or visit online at www.ecalvert.com .

The post Support Farms and Producers During Buy Local Week, July 17-25 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

ANNAPOLIS, MD –Today, the Children and Youth Division of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services and Maryland’s Children’s Cabinet announced more than $18 million in statewide grant awards for FY22 to Maryland’s Local Management Boards. Local Management Boards are community-based organizations serving all 23 counties in Maryland, and Baltimore City, focused on improving outcomes for Maryland’s children and their families. Additionally, Maryland’s Children’s Cabinet will provide $1.4 million in funding to support Local Care Team Coordinators who ensure youth with intensive needs receive comprehensive support services.
