Fairview Heights, IL

Charges: Metro East woman left mother's decomposing body in home to collect her benefits

By Nicole Sanders, Digital Content Producer
KMOV
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The body of an elderly woman was found inside her home during a welfare check Monday morning in St. Clair County. At 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Oxford Avenue in Fairview Heights to check on 80-year-old Karen Hayashi. Once there, police found her decomposed body inside the bedroom. Hayashi appeared to be dead for a long period time, investigators said. The cause of death is unknown due to the decomposition of the body.

