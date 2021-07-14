Charges: Metro East woman left mother's decomposing body in home to collect her benefits

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The body of an elderly woman was found inside her home during a welfare check Monday morning in St. Clair County. At 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Oxford Avenue in Fairview Heights to check on 80-year-old Karen Hayashi. Once there, police found her decomposed body inside the bedroom. Hayashi appeared to be dead for a long period time, investigators said. The cause of death is unknown due to the decomposition of the body.