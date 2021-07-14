We’re getting a Wheel of Time prequel film trilogy to augment Amazon series
Expectations are high among fans for Amazon Studio's forthcoming adaptation of The Wheel of Time, the late Robert Jordan's bestselling 14-book series of epic fantasy novels, purportedly due to premiere later this year. And now it looks like we'll be getting a Wheel of Time film trilogy as well, according to Deadline Hollywood, focusing on the history of Jordan's fictional world before the events of the books.arstechnica.com
