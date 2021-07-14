We’re getting a Wheel of Time prequel film trilogy to augment Amazon series

X-Men: First Class and Thor writer, Zack Stentz, has been tapped to write a script for the first movie in a new Wheel of Time trilogy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stentz will write a script for the first movie of three called Age of Legends. News of this Wheel of Time trilogy comes at a time when fans of the book series are still waiting for the first season of Amazon's Wheel of Time TV series, which has already been greenlit for a second season, to premiere.