Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Tencent Reportedly Planning To Acquire Crytek Through Subsidiary

By Thomas Whitehead
Nintendo Life
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough it's 'not a secret' that Crytek is talking to potential buyers. Tencent is an increasingly powerful influence in media and entertainment business around the world, making investments and acquisitions in various major brands. As one of China's most prominent corporations it also provides a gateway into that market; notably Nintendo teamed up with the company for Switch distribution in the country.

www.nintendolife.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tencent#Pla#Crysis#German#Chinese#Cryengine#Pla#Niko Partners#Bs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Economy
News Break
Disney
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Google
Country
China
News Break
Capcom
Related
Video GamesThe Verge

Banks, brokerages, PSN, the Steam Store, and more went down in massive internet outage

Many websites — including banking pages, brokerages, and gaming services — were affected for just over an hour Thursday, as part of a major internet outage. During the outage, consumers were unable to access services like Ally Bank, Fidelity, Sony’s PlayStation Network, Airbnb, and more. Several airline sites were also affected: Delta, British Airways, and Southwest’s sites were either down, or had important functionality like flight check-ins broken.
MusicPosted by
WRAL News

China's Tencent ordered to end exclusive music contracts

BEIJING — Internet giant Tencent was ordered by regulators to end exclusive contracts with music copyright holders, adding to increased enforcement of anti-monopoly and other rules as Beijing tightens control over booming online industries. Tencent controls more than 80% of “exclusive music library resources” following its 2016 acquisition of China...
MusicUS News and World Report

China Regulator Bars Tencent From Exclusive Rights in Online Music

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's market regulator on Saturday said it would bar Tencent Holdings Ltd from exclusive music copyright agreements and fined the company for unfair market practices in the online music market after its acquisition of China Music Corporation. The Chinese government has been stepping up antitrust actions in...
Retailnintendoeverything.com

UK sales for June 2021

Thanks to GamesIndustry, we have new insight into the UK gaming market for June 2021. Switch was the third best-selling console of the month, falling behind the PS5 and Xbox Series. However, sales of Nintendo’s system did see an increase in June compared with May. Switch is the second best-selling console in 2021 thus far overall – ahead of the Xbox Series, but the PS5 is on top.
New York City, NYMetro International

China weighs serious penalties for Didi after market debut – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -Chinese regulators are considering serious penalties for Didi Global Inc after the ride-hailing giant’s New York initial public offering last month, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. Regulators view Didi’s decision to go public despite pushback from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) as a challenge to Beijing’s authority, the...
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Activision's greed sabotaged Warcraft III: Reforged for Blizzard, says report

There was a time I used to call Blizzard my favorite developer. Those times are long past. A series of community-hostile decisions, poor-quality games, and a chilling change in the company's direction has seen the historic studio lose much of its fanbase. What's worse, Activision Blizzard is currently under investigation for sexism in the workplace, which include some truly shocking and incredibly serious allegations.
Cell PhonesCult of Mac

Facebook’s cloud gaming service finally launches on iPhone

Add Facebook to the list of companies offering a gaming service for iPhone. There’s a lengthy list of titles available on day one, including strategy, role playing, trivia and other types of games. But don’t look for these in the App Store — Apple’s stringent rules on gaming services caused...
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Lone Echo II Is The Last Oculus Rift Platform Exclusive

The release of Lone Echo II for the Oculus Rift platform on August 24th will mark the end of an era as the last exclusive project funded by Facebook for its PC VR platform. We’ve known it was coming for quite a long time with Facebook ending sales of Rift S, the cancelling of future PC VR-only headsets, the transfer of the Medium sculpting app development team to Adobe, the lack of updates or newly announced titles for Rift S, and the continuing focus on standalone VR with Quest 2.
MarketsVentureBeat

Niko Partners: Asia is 54% of the $1B global esports market

Asia is more than 54% of the $1 billion dollar global esports market, according to market researcher Niko Partners. Asia is the world’s largest and most important region for esports, generating $543.8 million in revenues in the region in 2020. This is a 4.9% increase over 2019 despite the challenges of COVID-19, Niko Partners said. During 2020, esports operators had to shut down their physical events and shift to digital broadcasts of their events. Yet the Asian market still managed to grow, and it remains on a strong course in 2021. Revenues for 2021 will likely be close to $600 million, or 10.5% growth over 2020.
Businesstechraptor.net

Portal Knights Spiritual Successor Funded by Hiro and Tencent

$10 million buys a lot of portal knights. Keen Games, after receiving $10 million from Hiro and Tencent, will expand game development and publish their in-development Portal Knights spiritual successor. “We are delighted to be investing in such a stellar team. [sic] From the first moments playing their game prototype,...
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Ubisoft CEO Weighs In On Steam Deck And Netflix

In a recent call with investors call, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot was asked where the company stood when it came to the new Steak Deck Handheld being developed by Valve. According to him, the current path for Ubisoft is to wait and see if the Steam Deck will become big before throwing any support behind it.
EconomyNBC Connecticut

Didi Shares Drop on Report China Is Planning Unprecedented Penalties

Bloomberg News reported Chinese regulators are planning a slew of punishments against Didi, including a fine likely bigger than the record $2.8 billion that Alibaba paid earlier this year. The penalties could also include suspension of certain operations, delisting or withdrawal of Didi's U.S. shares, the report said, citing people...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Steam, PlayStation Network, Fortnite, BBVA, ING … do not work; new world internet downfall

On June 8 we had a service failure that we could define as a candidate for ‘Total Chaos’. And it is that in the current 3.0 reality that we live, it is not that we depend on electricity, but rather that we depend on the Internet for (almost) everything: From social networks to work programs, from company communications to public infrastructure and facilities. So when the Internet goes down massively, panic breaks out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy