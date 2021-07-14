Tencent Reportedly Planning To Acquire Crytek Through Subsidiary

Asia is more than 54% of the $1 billion dollar global esports market, according to market researcher Niko Partners. Asia is the world’s largest and most important region for esports, generating $543.8 million in revenues in the region in 2020. This is a 4.9% increase over 2019 despite the challenges of COVID-19, Niko Partners said. During 2020, esports operators had to shut down their physical events and shift to digital broadcasts of their events. Yet the Asian market still managed to grow, and it remains on a strong course in 2021. Revenues for 2021 will likely be close to $600 million, or 10.5% growth over 2020.