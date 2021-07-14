$30 Microsoft SQL training package deal: Prep for a career in big data

Tech jobs have never been in greater demand, but the companies that are hiring are facing an unusual dilemma. Technology is advancing so quickly that many businesses find some skills are obsolete by the time students graduate from a four-year degree program. Fortunately, you can gain the tech skills necessary for some very good jobs by training at your own pace in the comfort of your own home. The Essential Microsoft SQL Server Training Bundle is a very good example of that, and it's currently available for only $29.99.