MLB

Orioles minor league recap 7/14: Aberdeen the only winner as offense erupts for nine runs

By Paul Folkemer
Camden Chat
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTriple-A: Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals) 4, Norfolk Tides 3. The Tides rallied back from an early 3-0 deficit to tie the game, but knuckleballer Mickey Jannis allowed the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth to seal this one for Memphis. The winning pitcher in the game was former Oriole T.J. McFarland, who signed a minor league deal with the Cardinals two weeks ago. He threw two scoreless innings.

BaseballCamden Chat

Wednesday Bird Droppings: Cedric Mullins made us proud

If your team is only going to have one representative at the All-Star Game, making them a starter is definitely the way to go. Highly recommended. Cedric Mullins started in center field for the American League, as he deserved, and managed to put some numbers on the stat sheet. He should have had a hit, but a curious scoring decision meant he reached on an error instead. Not to worry, Mullins would score later in the inning to give his box score line a little more spice.
MLBYardbarker

Means is eager to return to the Orioles’ rotation; minor-league promotions

John Means was frustrated by his latest injury, and its timing. He was having an All-Star caliber season before he was sidelined June 5th because of a strained left shoulder. Means (4-2, 2.28 ERA) is expected to make his first appearance since the setback against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles minor league week in review: A wave of promotions opens room for 2021 draftees

The draft picks are coming soon to the Orioles minor league system. The team has already signed the top two picks, outfielder Colton Cowser and infielder Connor Norby, from its college-heavy draft class, and that means it’s time to make room on those rosters. The O’s started doing some of that this week with a slew of promotions. More will likely be on the way as more picks get signed.
MLBunfspinnaker.com

A look back on Trey Mancini’s historic Home Run Derby story

Cancer: not many more words carry as much fear and uncertainty. This was the case for Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini, who was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2020. Just a year later, the Florida native has defied the odds and captured the hearts of baseball fans across the country.
MLBmasnsports.com

Bats and bullpen bend game in Orioles’ favor (updated)

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde excused himself this afternoon from his pregame chat session with the media in the dugout and headed over to the cage to introduce himself to the organization’s top two draft picks and watch them take batting practice. Colton Cowser and Connor Norby received the royal treatment...
MLBCamden Chat

2021 MLB All-Star Game open thread

It’s All-Star Game time. And no matter how you feel about the annual Midsummer Classic — a must-see event, a pointless exhibition, or somewhere in between — we can all agree on one thing:. It’s really, really cool that Cedric Mullins is starting the All-Star Game. In case you missed...
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles minor league recap 7/22: Rutschman homers from each side of the plate in Bowie’s blowout win

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 2, Gwinnett Stripers (Braves) 1 - Game 1. Konner Wade’s steady contribution at Norfolk continued with a six-inning performance in which he allowed just one run on four hits, one walk, and three strikeouts. The one run came on a solo home run to Cristian Pache, one of the top hitting prospects in all of baseball. Dusten Knight was fortunate to record the save despite allowing three hits in his one inning out of the ‘pen.
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Pat Valaika homers twice, bullpen dominates behind Jorge López to lift Orioles to 6-1 win over Nationals

Brandon Hyde’s Orioles had only just pulled ahead, narrowly, when decision-time arrived. Andrew Stevenson was on third base for the Washington Nationals with two outs and slugger Juan Soto coming up to face Jorge López in the always-eventful fifth inning for the Orioles starting pitcher. Instead of tempt fate with López, Hyde called on reliever Paul Fry, who needed just one pitch for Soto to ...
MLBCamden Chat

Over/unders for the Orioles’ second half

While the All-Star break does not represent the true halfway point, the lack of games provides the perfect time to evaluate the first half. Where are the Orioles at in your mind? Clearly they are not where they need to be at the end of a rebuild, but do you think they have made progress?
MLBNBC Sports

A's Olson barely loses to Mancini in first round of HR Derby

Matt Olson's first MLB Home Run Derby experience was short-lived. The A's first baseman was the No. 3 seed in the annual All-Star Weekend event, but was upset in the first round by Baltimore Orioles first baseman and No. 6 seed Trey Mancini by the slimmest of margins. Mancini went...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Orioles’ Trey Mancini Honored At MLB All-Star Game After Cancer Battle

Did Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Get Booed During MLB All-Star Game Introductions?. Trey Mancini is all but a lock for Major League Baseball’s Comeback Player of the Year Award. After missing the 2020 season with Stage 3 colon cancer, Mancini came back to the majors with a vengeance. The 29-year-old...
MLBNBC Sports

Mancini helps O's grab all-time HR lead at Home Run Derby

Trey Mancini represented the Orioles extremely well at the 2021 Home Run Derby, blasting 59 home runs in Denver, CO and making it all the way to the final round against eventual champion Pete Alonso. Mancini's large sum of home runs also allowed the Orioles to make a bit of...
MLBaudacy.com

MLB issues ruling on mysterious light that halted play during Red Sox-Yankees

There was more than one commotion in the stands at Yankee Stadium last weekend. In the seventh inning of Sunday night’s affair, a mysterious light shined towards home plate during DJ LeMahieu’s at-bat against Brandon Workman, briefly stopping play. Given the prevalence of weird subterfuge, MLB launched an investigation into...

