Orioles minor league recap 7/14: Aberdeen the only winner as offense erupts for nine runs
Triple-A: Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals) 4, Norfolk Tides 3. The Tides rallied back from an early 3-0 deficit to tie the game, but knuckleballer Mickey Jannis allowed the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth to seal this one for Memphis. The winning pitcher in the game was former Oriole T.J. McFarland, who signed a minor league deal with the Cardinals two weeks ago. He threw two scoreless innings.www.camdenchat.com
Comments / 0