Orioles minor league recap 7/14: Aberdeen the only winner as offense erupts for nine runs

If your team is only going to have one representative at the All-Star Game, making them a starter is definitely the way to go. Highly recommended. Cedric Mullins started in center field for the American League, as he deserved, and managed to put some numbers on the stat sheet. He should have had a hit, but a curious scoring decision meant he reached on an error instead. Not to worry, Mullins would score later in the inning to give his box score line a little more spice.