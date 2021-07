Paola Eulalia Saracino Fendi’s mother always said she would meet a nice boy at the library or in church. “Moms are just always right,” Paola says. “Aram [Warya Ahmed] and I met through very close friends at a church—it just happened to be at Gremio de Brixton, which is a bar underneath St. Matthew’s Church. I knew he liked me when he agreed to dance to Beyoncé with me when no one else was dancing. I had just moved to London, so was very much swooning over his awesome British accent.”