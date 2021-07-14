Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Azarga Metals Signs Term Sheet to Acquire Marg Copper-Rich VMS Project in Yukon

charlottenews.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / AZARGA METALS CORP. ('Azarga Metals' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AZR) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Term Sheet with Golden Predator Mining Corp. ('Golden Predator') to enable it to undertake due diligence and negotiate formal agreements to pursue an acquisition of the Marg copper-rich VMS project (the 'Marg Project'), located in Central Yukon (the 'Transaction').

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copper#Tombstone#Base Metals#Russia#Metal Prices#Azarga Metals Corp#Azarga Metals#Azr#Vms#The Marg Project#The Marg Project#Pea#Mineral Claims#Mineral Resource#Mining Plus#Revere Development Corp#Yukon Canada#Pb#Ag#Npv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Skychain Signed an Offer to Purchase a Property in Manitoba for Crypto Hosting Facility

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2021) - Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT) (OTCQB: SKTCF) (the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into an arm's-length agreement to purchase real estate in the province of Manitoba in cash. The Company intends to develop a crypto mining site of approximately 22MW capacity on the property.
Metal MiningBusiness Insider

East Africa Metals and Zijin Mining agree to Harvest Project acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - East Africa Metals Inc. (TSXV: EAM) - "East Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with Zijin Mining Group Company Ltd. ("Zijin") on a letter of intent to acquire a majority ownership stake in the Harvest Project ("Harvest Transaction") currently held by EAM's wholly owned subsidiary, Tigray Ethiopia Holdings Inc. ("TEHI"). TEHI holds a 70% interest in Harvest Mining PLC with Ezana Mining Development PLC (Ezana) owning 30%. Harvest Mining PLC owns 100% of the Harvest Project, which is located in the Tigray National Regional State of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia ("Ethiopia").
WorldBusiness Insider

Group Eleven Starts Drill Campaign at Zone 3 and 4 of Carrickittle Zinc Prospect, PG West Project, Ireland

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC: GRLVF) (FRA: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that mobilization has begun for exploration drilling at Zones 3 and 4 of the Carrickittle zinc prospect ("Carrickittle") at its 100%-owned PG West project ("PG West"), Ireland. In addition, a ground magnetics survey at Carrickittle is nearing completion and a second rig has been added to complete drilling at regional prospects at PG West.
Nevada Statedallassun.com

Fiore Gold Completes Acquisition of Past-Producing Illipah Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF) ('Fiore' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the past producing Illipah gold project, located in White Pine County, Nevada approximately 36 km northeast of Fiore's Gold Rock project at the southern end of the prolific Carlin Trend (Figure 1).
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Granite Creek Copper Reports First Results from Phase 1 of 2021 Drill Program, Including 43.50 Meters of 1.40 % Copper Equivalent, at the Carmacks Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V:GCX)(OTCQB:GCXXF) ('Granite Creek' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the first tranche of assays from Phase 1 of the Company's 2021 drilling program on its 100%-owned Carmacks project. This recently completed first phase consisted of nineteen diamond drill holes, totalling 6355 meters, focused on the existing resource area with the goals of strengthening confidence in the resource model, evaluating opportunities for resource expansion and/or upgrading the sulphide portion of Zones 1 and 2000S from an inferred to indicated resource, and evaluating continuity of mineralization in Zone 13 (Figure 1).
Economydallassun.com

Eagle Plains Executes Option Agreement with Canter on Schott's Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) and Canter Capital Corp. (a private B corporation) have executed a formal agreement whereby Canter holds the exclusive right to earn a 60% interest in EPL's 100%-owned Schott's Lake copper-zinc project by completing $5,000,000 in exploration expenditures, making $500,000 in cash payments and issuing 1,000,000 common shares to Eagle Plains over a four year period. A 2% NSR is reserved for Eagle Plains, which may be reduced to 1% upon payment by Canter of $1M. The claims cover an area of 2,160ha located in northeastern Saskatchewan, 40 km northwest of Flin Flon, Manitoba. Access to the property is gained via winter road and/or float plane.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

CanAlaska Mobilizes for West Athabasca Diamond Project

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kimberlite Indicator Mineral Sampling to Target Basal Tills. Sampling Down-Ice of More Than 300 Circular Magnetic Anomalies. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2021) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB:...
Metal Miningaustinnews.net

Trigon Receives Environmental Clearance Certificate Required to Restart Copper Mining Operations at the Kombat Mine, Namibia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSXV:TM) ('Trigon' or the 'Company') announces the renewal of its Environmental Clearance Certificate ('ECC') for mining activities on its Namibian Mining Licences including; Gross Otavi, Asis (including the Kombat Central, Kombat West and Kombat East deposits), Asis Far West (including the Asis West, Asis Far West and Asis Gap deposits) and Asis Ost ('the Kombat Mine', 'Kombat' or the 'Project'). A new ECC was also granted for Trigon's recently awarded, Exclusive Prospecting Licence 7525 (see press release dated February 10, 2020) from the Namibian Government (Ministry of Environment and Tourism).
Metal MiningPosted by
TheStreet

Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares Of Probe Metals Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado" or "the Company) announces that today it acquired 15,041,746 common shares (the "Shares") of Probe Metals Inc. ("Probe") at a price of $1.575 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $23,690,749.95. Prior to such acquisition, Eldorado...
Metal Miningkitco.com

Sierra Metals increases copper equivalent production in Q2 2021

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company's consolidated copper production decreased 2% to 9.5 million pounds, silver increased 67% to 1.0 million ounces,...
Economymining-technology.com

Wedgemount begins exploration work at Canadian copper and gold project

Junior mineral exploration company Wedgemount Resources has started its 2021 field exploration programme at its Cookie copper and gold project in British Columbia, Canada. Located in the prolific southern Toodoggone copper belt of north-central British Columbia, the Cookie project covers an area of more than 28,000ha. The 2021 programme’s primary...
Economydallassun.com

Eskay Mining Announces Completion of NI 43-101 Technical Report On Its 100% Owned Consolidated Precious Metal-Rich VMS Project in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Eskay Mining Corp. ('Eskay' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQB:ESKYF)(FSE:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce the completion of a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ('NI 43-101') technical report dated July 16, 2021 with an effective date of June 8, 2021 and entitled 'NI 43-101Technical Report on the SIB-Corey-North Mitchell Property' (the 'Technical Report') in respect of its 100% owned Consolidated Eskay precious metal-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide ('VMS') project in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia (the 'Property'). The Technical Report was co-authored by Darren Lindsay, P.Geo., Neil D. Prowse, M.Sc., John DeDecker, Ph.D., Andrew J. Mitchell, B.Sc., P.Geo., and Rachel S. Y. Kim, M.Sc. The Technical Report provides a summary of the history of the Property and the work carried out on the Property in the summer of 2020 and recommends a follow up exploration program for the property. A copy of the Technical Report is available on the Company's SEDAR issuer profile at www.sedar.com.
Marketsresourceworld.com

Marathon Gold signs US$185 million term sheet

Marathon Gold Corp. [MOZ-TSX, OTC-MGDPF] on Tuesday said it has entered into an exclusive non-binding indicative term sheet with Sprott Resource Lending Corp. for a senior secured project financing facility of US$185 million. Proceeds from the credit facility will be used to fund construction at the company’s Valentine Gold Project...
Businessmesabitribune.com

Mesabi Metallics acquires additional mining lands

Mesabi Metallics has acquired property at its proposed iron ore project near Nashwauk that's been under lease to Cleveland-Cliffs, according to Mesabi Metallics officials. The company bought 3,200 acres of land from Butlertac Holdings LLC, Mesabi Metallics officials said Tuesday. “It brings us one step closer to completing and running...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

CAVU Intersects Copper-Bearing Skarn at Hopper Copper-Gold Project and Updates on Current Drilling Program

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2021) - CAVU Mining Corp. (CSE: CAVU) (FSE: 8NQ) ("CAVU" or the "Company"), reports that approximately 250 meters has been drilled in 3 holes on the Hopper Copper-Gold Project in Yukon prior to a temporary pause in drilling due to a posed safety risk to personnel from a forest fire in the area. The crew has been temporarily moved to Whitehorse, Yukon and the Company expects the drilling program to commence shortly after receiving clearance from the local authorities. The Hopper Property is in the traditional territory of the Champagne Aishihik First Nations.
Metal MiningPosted by
TheStreet

Endeavour Silver Signs Agreement To Acquire Bruner Gold Project In Nye County, Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) announces it has entered into a definitive agreement (the " Agreement") with Canamex Gold Corp. to acquire a 100% interest in Canamex' Bruner Property, a gold exploration, located in Nye County, Nevada approximately 180 kilometres (km) southeast of Reno for US$10 million in cash.
EconomyShareCast

Power Metal signs earn-in agreement for Canada properties

Exploration and development company Power Metal Resources announced on Friday that its wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary Power Metal Canada has signed an earn-in agreement, through which it could acquire a 100% interest in two Canadian lithium pegmatite exploration properties. 1,221.49. 16:30 16/07/21. n/a. n/a. 22,610.42. 16:30 16/07/21. -1.81%. -417.16. The AIM-traded...
Economydallassun.com

Granite Creek Copper Completes IP Survey and Launches Phase 2 of Expanded Drill Program at Carmacks Copper-Gold Project in Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V:GCX | OTCQB:GCXXF) ('Granite Creek' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that Simcoe Geophysics has completed a 20.8 line kilometer ('km') induced polarization (IP) survey on the Company's Carmacks North target area. Preliminary results from the survey have identified several near surface chargeability anomalies that have been prioritized as trenching and reverse circulation ('RC') drill targets for Phase 2 of the 2021 season.
Industrycharlottenews.net

Eskay Mining Encounters Extensive Stockwork Feeder Mineralization at the Jeff Target; Extensive New Targets Identified by New SkyTEM Data; Webinar Details

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Eskay Mining Corp. ('Eskay' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQB:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7) (WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce that recent diamond core drilling at the Jeff target, one of multiple targets across its 100% owned Consolidated Eskay precious metal-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide ('VMS') project in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia, has encountered multiple intercepts of stockwork feeder mineralization similar to that encountered in drilling in 2020. In addition, recently collected SkyTEM data has revealed several extensive VMS new targets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy