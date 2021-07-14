Cancel
Next Star Trek Movie Will Be Directed By WandaVision's Matt Shakman

The next Star Trek movie has a new director. As reported by Deadline, WandaVision director Matt Shakman will helm the latest film in the long-running sci-fi series. Shakman directed all nine episodes of WandaVision, the acclaimed Marvel show which hit Disney+ earlier this year. His extensive TV credits also include episodes of The Boys, Succession, Game of Thrones, Fargo, Mad Men, Six Feet Under, and The Good Wife.

