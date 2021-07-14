Why Colorado Tokers Love Mr. Clean

Dear Stoner: I received a small weed plant from an Uber rider last night, but I live in an apartment. How long until this starts stinking up the place?. Dear Ross: After seeing all of the drugs, weird hats and free food my Uber-driving friends get, I’ve considered driving myself. Not that I’d necessarily want to be stuck with this specific decision. Nobody wants to reject the stray orphan, but what if that orphan only brings trouble? It’s a classic tough guy/lost kid dilemma that so many adventure stories are based on. And here your abandoned child is a tiny little pot plant. Are you ready to take on the evil establishment to ensure its survival?