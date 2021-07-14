Why Colorado Tokers Love Mr. Clean
Don’t fall for Mr. Clean’s snowballing high, and you’ll shine through the afternoon. I’ve been on a Diesel kick lately: The high never gets old, and that classic smell is criminally underrated today. After three weeks of tasting nothing but rubber and gas, though, it was time for something new. Mr. Clean, a young strain from Exotic Genetix, seemed like it would deliver the coffee-like buzz I was looking for, but being named for a chemical cleaner raised some questions in the flavor department, and I never know how aloof these heady strains will make me.www.westword.com
Comments / 1