2021 British Open odds: Matchup picks and predictions

The most congested 11-month period of major championship golf concluded at the Royal St. George’s Golf Club last Sunday on England’s southeastern coast with the playing of the 149th annual British Open Golf Championship. It was the seventh major contested during that time. Last August former Cal-Berkeley golfer Collin Morikawa shocked the golfing world by winning his first major title during the PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco. Last weekend Morikawa repeated the feat by playing near-flawless golf as he recorded a 15-under-par total for 72 holes at St. George’s to win the Open Championship as well as his second grand slam title. In the current bomb-and-gouge era that features the likes of Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and a host of others, Morikawa is a throwback to the precision golf days of Ben Hogan in the 1950s and Nick Faldo in the 1980s.