Lamar Odom Throws Shade At Tristan Thompson Following Instagram Feud Over Khloe Karadashian

Khloe Kardashian was looking a bit orange, to say the least, after her daughter True Thompson and niece Dream Kardashian got to work as little makeup artists in training. Khloe Kardashian, 37, just underwent a fabulous glam transformation that was done by none other than her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and her 4-year-old niece, Dream Kardashian. On Wednesday, July 21, Khloe adorably got her makeup done (whether she wanted to or not) by the two little ones, and the Good American co-founder posted the entire process on her Instagram Stories. The adorable beauty session appeared to take place in the backyard of a family member’s house while Khloe was seemingly on babysitting duty for her daughter, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, and two nieces.