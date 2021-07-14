Cancel
Lamar Odom Throws Shade At Tristan Thompson Following Instagram Feud Over Khloe Karadashian

By Vianne Burog
International Business Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamar Odom reposted a shady tweet about Tristan Thompson on Twitter on Tuesday. The two had a social media feud over Khloe Kardashian last week. Lamar Odom took to social media Thursday to throw shade at Tristan Thompson following their heated exchange over their mutual ex-girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian. Odom reposted a tweet taking a dig at Thompson, suggesting he was keeping up his online clash with the retired NBA player.

