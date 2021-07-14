Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Gopher offensive lineman Andries works hard for good grades (AUDIO)

By Minnesota News Network
minnesotanewsnetwork.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Minneapolis, MN) — Golden Gopher senior offensive lineman Blaise Andries (AN-drees) of Marshall has been named an academic all-American for the second consecutive year. Andries was named to this year’s first-team after being a second-team honoree last season. Andries already holds a degree in Mathematics, along with minors in Insurance and Statistics. Andries says he finds a balance between football and the class room and the academic services and support provided by the school have been a help. Andries has started all 33 games he’s played in and has been an academic all-Big Ten pick for three straight years. He was all-Big Ten third-team for his on-field performance the past two seasons. Andries and the Gophers continue with summer workouts, which are mostly led by the players. Minnesota opens the season on Thursday, September 2nd at home against Ohio State.

