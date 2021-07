“Don’t settle for less- you will stay there,” is Sharonda Smith’s mantra in life. She knows firsthand what it feels like to settle for circumstances in life that may not fulfill a person’s greatest potential. Employed as a waitress for over 25 years, Sharonda works at Red Lobster and loves her job and her customers. However, as she has gotten older, the work is hard on her body- standing on her feet for hours at a time- and she always wanted to go to college. Time off during the pandemic when the restaurant was closed gave her time to reflect on her goals and dreams of working in a professional career with daytime hours. She knew there were many challenges ahead for her to reach the goal of going to college- but she was ready for the challenge and the change.