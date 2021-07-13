$30M Boutique Hotel Advancing

INDIANAPOLIS - Construction is progressing on a new, 90 room boutique hotel in downtown Indianapolis and tourism officials say the work serves as a signal that Indy is faring better than other cities in the post-pandemic economy. Hotel Indy is slated to open in October in the former State Life Insurance building. It will be the second specialty hotel to open in Indy within a year, following the December 2020 opening of the Bottleworks Hotel inside the former Coca-Cola Bottling plant in what's now known as the Bottleworks District.