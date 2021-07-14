Metal heavy hitters collide with DC Comics universe on DC Dark Nights: Death Metal

Revolver has two exclusive, limited-edition vinyl variants of the Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack — order yours before they're gone!. The Batman Who Laughs would be right at home in a Slayer gatefold. He towers over the DC cast in a black shocktrooper suit and a grisly spiked coronet fitted for his forehead. A tangle of rusty chains are wrapped around his wrist, which pair nicely with the jagged, yellowed teeth that seem to take up most of his face. His origin story is pure comic books but also extremely metal: In one of the remote corners of the multiverse, the Joker went on a killing spree, dispatching everyone in Batman's storied rogues' gallery with brutal, troubling, truce-breaking efficiency. Bruce Wayne finally snapped and broke the clown's neck once and for all. It was all part of the plan, of course. The Joker triggered a toxin in Batman's heart with his dying breath, which gave the world its ultimate doomsday scenario — Bruce Wayne, corrupted by the same amalgam of psychosis that plunged the former Arthur Fleck into darkness. Voila, The Batman Who Laughs, and the star of the show in DC's crossover miniseries Dark Nights: Death Metal.