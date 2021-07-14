Cancel
Metal heavy hitters collide with DC Comics universe on DC Dark Nights: Death Metal

By Adam Rees
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMovie film soundtracks used to be a great opportunity to discover new acts on diverse compilations, with rock and metal being particularly well-catered for by the likes of Queen Of The Damned, Resident Evil and The Crow. While different to multi-million dollar blockbuster, a tie-in with comic powerhouse DC has provided producer Tyler Bates the chance curate a collection of songs to accompany the acclaimed Dark Nights: Death Metal run.

