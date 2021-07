Ten years after their debut album, The Hymn Of A Broken Man, Jesse Leach and Adam Dutkiewicz have revisited their Times Of Grace project. Back in 2011, with Jesse yet to have returned to the Killswitch Engage fold, TOG felt exciting due to the reuniting of the duo after a lengthy period of estrangement. In 2021, we’re once again used to seeing the two men together, with Killswitch having released three Leach-fronted albums since 2013. So, can TOG inspire the same level of interest? What is the justification for a return to the project? Couldn’t this just be another Killswitch album?