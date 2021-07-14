2021 NHL Draft Profile: Colton Dach

It’s been understood for some time that, with the likelihood of Zach Hyman getting at least double his current salary as a UFA, that he was too rich for the Leafs’ blood. All the talk about the Leafs supposedly making offers to Hyman and his graceful decline are about the respect the team and Hyman have for each other. This has been described as a divorce where both people still love each other, and I think that’s true. If you want to see the player who loves the Leafs like you do — enough to be the most honest in post game interviews about if they just needed the bounces or not — this is the man.