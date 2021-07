A few sources who have been following the situation in Columbus note that a trade that would see defenseman Seth Jones be traded prior to the NHL Draft tonight say a deal might be close. Elliotte Friedman noted that the Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets went back to the table one more time to see if deal could get done and Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers notes, “Do not be surprised if #CBJ lands a fourth, yes, a fourth first rounder tonight. This depends on a potential Seth Jones deal.”